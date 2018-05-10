Ambulance donation of PCSO, not for personal use

It’s no longer new that politicians or any influential personality utilize the donated ambulances from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) as if they own it. These ambulances are donated by PCSO for charity and for the people needing to be transported to the nearest hospital to save their lives.

The donated ambulance is to save lives, not to save one’s political career.

PCSO does not leniently donate ambulances because it must pass through a rigorous process. The process may be viewed at the Ambulance Donation Program on the official web site of PCSO ( www.pcso.gov.ph ).

The funds used to procure ambulances come from the earnings of the agency’s lottery games such as Small Town Lottery (STL), Lotto, Keno, Digit Games and Sweepstakes tickets. It is not taken from the tax of the people, but from the gaming public who patronize the charity games.

Before a beneficiary receives an ambulance, a local government or institution, for example, (private or public entities that work in the name of charity), said entity and PCSO are to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA). The prohibited uses of the ambulance are stated in the MOA.

In the event that the ambulance is utilized inappropriately, a thorough investigation has been performed, and if it is proven by the PCSO, the donated vehicle is immediately forfeited. Sanctions may be given to the erring beneficiary, such as the loss of opportunity to receive another ambulance from the agency until they present an attestation that they will not violate the MOA.

It is even more alarming if the donated vehicles will be used for criminal acts.

Besides personal use of the donated vehicles, it is also reported that the ambulances may be used by patients, however, they must shoulder the gasoline expenses and provide themselves a driver. If the vehicles need repairs, they must also take responsibility. If PCSO can prove that such reports are true, the agency will recall the vehicles.

I have heard similar reports during PCSO’s previous forum (Sama-samang Talakayan at Linawan—PCSO Editorial) in Lipa City, Batangas: Why are gasoline expenses and vehicle repairs not included with the grant of the ambulance?

In the MOA of the ambulance donation program, it is the beneficiary’s responsibility to care for the vehicle, ensure that it is in great condition until the end of its lifespan, and shoulder the gasoline expenses. Said expenses should be given to the patients in need of the ambulance, which shall be used to transfer patients from the hospital to their homes or vice versa.

If you have issues regarding improper use of PCSO’s donated vehicles, you may message the number provided below and send a detailed report: 09985934759. If you have evidence such as videos or photos of the improper use of PCSO-donated vehicles, you may send it to Mandirigma Kawanggawa (Facebook Page’s Messenger) and the inbox of Mandirigma sa Kawanggawa (Facebook Community Page), the two official social-media pages of PCSO General Manager Alexander F. Balutan.