Ambassador Lhuillier strengthens Philippine relations with Andorra and Malaga, Spain  

Philippine Ambassador to Spain, H.E. Philippe J. Lhuillier has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra, Hon. Maria Ubach to discuss ways through which Philippine-Andorran relations could be further enhanced.

Andorra is a sovereign co-principality situated in south-western Europe, in the Eastern Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain. It is a beautiful country most well known for its ski resorts and duty-free shopping.

Among the areas they agreed to focus on were exchange programs between Andorran and Philippine colleges and universities, the opening up of employment opportunities for Filipino English teachers in Andorra, encouraging tourism and promoting trade and investment activities that would redound to greater economic engagement between Andorra and the Philippines.

A sovereign microstate on the Iberian Peninsula, the Principality of Andorra is bordered by France in the north and Spain in the South. It is headed by two Co-Princes — the Catholic Bishop of Urgell in Spain and the President of France.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Andorra were established in February 2000. Around 422 Filipinos live and work in Andorra, mostly in the domestic services sector.

Minister Ubach expressed her countrymen´s admiration for Filipinos in Andorra, saying that Filipinos are held in high esteem for their industriousness, their honesty, their solid Christian values, and their skill in the English language.

Ambassador Lhuillier also presented his credentials as the Philippines´ non-resident Ambassador to the Principality of Andorra to H.E. Archbishop Joan Enric Vives Sicilia, the Co-Prince of Andorra at the Palacio Episcopal in La Seu d’Urgell. He was accompanied by the Philippine Embassy in Madrid Deputy Chief of Mission and Consul General Emmanuel Fernandez, and the Philippine Honorary Consul for Andorra, Hans Peter Holbach.

Ambassador Lhuillier in Malaga, Spain

Earlier this year, Ambassador Lhuillier also visited Malaga in Spain, a tourist destination where around 3,000 Filipinos reside and work, to pay a courtesy call to Miguel Briones Artacho, representative of the Spanish national government in Malaga.

“The Spanish National Police regarded the Filipino community in Malaga as the ‘most integrated immigrant community’ and praised the Filipinos for their outstanding behavior and for being a widely respected part of the Malagueño community,” Artacho shared as he commended the Filipinos for their exemplary behavior.

“I am truly honored to have heard your praise for the Filipino community in Malaga, I would also like to extend the Philippine Embassy’s hand should there be need for coordination in matters concerning Filipino nationals,” Lhuillier said. The Philippine Embassy also implored the help of the Spanish National Government in alerting them with regards to the needs of Filipinos in the city.

Ambassador Lhuillier was invited by the University of Malaga (UM) Law Department and was presented with the Erasmus + K107 project. The collaboration project enables law students from UM, University of the Philippines, and Ateneo De Manila University to go on exchange programs between the two countries.

Ambassador Lhuillier also discussed the establishment of a Philippine Studies program in the University of Malaga with Dr. Juan Antonio Garcia Galindo, UM Vice Rector for Institutional Policy.

He also met with Filipinos residing in Malaga and assured them of the Philippine Embassy’s continued support and assistance.