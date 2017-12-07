Ambassador Lhuillier promotes PH trade and investment opportunities

Ambassador Philippe J. Lhuillier recently met with Basque Country President Lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu, Bilbao City Mayor Jose Maria Aburto, and businessmen from the Basque region to promote and explore opportunities for trade and investments in the Philippines.

Ambassador Lhuillier highlighted key priority sectors for investment including the advantages of investing in the country. The Basque officials, on their end, expressed their willingness to do business in the Philippines.

During the visit, the Ambassador hosted a working lunch with businessmen, members of the various Chambers of Commerce from the region, as well as provincial government representatives who has had experiences doing business in the Philippines, to discuss “sister city” agreement projects between Bilbao and the Philippines.

Bilbao is known as one of the leading producers of industrial, railway, aeronautical equipment, automobiles, and other industrial tools and equipment, in the world. It is likewise well-known for its rich culture and in particular, the Guggenheim Museum.

The visit was organized by the Spanish Embassy together with the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Bilbao, led by Susana Palomino as Honorary Consul who has jurisdiction over the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Cantabria, Burgos and Palencia.