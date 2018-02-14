Alvarez insists Cha-cha timetable is before 2019

The shift to a federal form of government is now facing further delays, as the leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday said it will have to wait for the inputs of the Presidential Consultative Committee before it could draft the new Constitution.

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments will consider carefully all the proposals of the consultative committee and consolidate it with all the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution submitted by the committee’s four subcommittees.

“Timetable…. It has to be done before 2019. I think that’s long enough; it’s already a conservative estimate,” Alvarez said.

Earlier, Alvarez said that while his original target date is to submit to the Filipino people the proposed Charter change (Cha-cha) simultaneous with the May 2018 barangay elections, he is open to the possibility of moving the deadline to 2019 midterm election if necessary.

“But for me, there’s no reason to postpone [the barangay elections this May]. I’m saying that for now. Maybe next time, I don’t know. Anything can happen,” the Speaker added.

The Speaker, however, assured the public that the Committee on Constitutional Amendments is still doing its task of crafting the proposed Charter amendments for a shift to federal form of government.

“The committee hearings are still ongoing. I also told them not to immediately terminate it because there is a consultative commission appointed by the President. We will have to wait for their input, so that we could cover and consider all of the inputs,” he said.

The 19-member consultative committee, created by President Duterte, is headed by retired Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno. The Palace gave the committee six months to complete its recommendations.

“In the transition government, he [Duterte] will still be the president. He’s still the one…. We can’t abruptly implement the new federal form of government. There’s a transition government, wherein the present system stays along with the president, vice president, senators and congressmen, while slowly progressing into a new system,” he said.

“We’re preparing all of that for 2022. We’re envisioning the first elections under a federal setup in 2022. So we’re readying that, preparing to slowly transition into a new structure of government,” Alvarez added.

Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte of the Second District of Camarines Sur urged Congress to start the information campaign immediately on the proposed shift to a federal system to educate the public about the advantages and benefits of this system.