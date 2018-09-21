Alternate routes set as martial law anniversary, Alay Lakad to shutter roads

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MDTEU) advised motorists to take alternate routes on Friday and Sunday (September 21 and 23) as several roads in Manila will be closed for events marking the declaration of martial law.

Starting 6 a.m. onwards on Friday, the following roads will be closed for Talakayan sa Mapayapang Paggunita ng Martial Law event:

■ North and Southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak to Pres. Quirino Avenue;

■ Eastbound lane of TM Kalaw from Ma. Orosa to Taft Ave.;

■ East and Westbound lane of TM Kalaw from M.H Del Pilar to Roxas Blvd.; and

■ UN Ave. cor. Roxas Blvd. service road

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes on Friday:

All vehicles coming from the northern part of Manila intending to utilize the stretch of Roxas Blvd. southbound lane coming from Delpan Bridge-Pier Zone shall turn left to P. Burgos to their point of destination.

All vehicles utilizing the westbound lane of TM Kalaw going to Roxas Blvd. shall turn left to MH Del Pilar to point of destination

Vehicles coming from Mabini St. utilizing the eastbound lane of TM Kalaw going to Taft Ave. shall turn left to Ma. Orosa to point of destination. Vehicles coming from the southern part of Manila utilizing the northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn right to Pres. Quirino Ave. to point of destination.

Meanwhile, the following roads will be closed at exactly 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 23 for Alay Lakad Para sa Kabataan 2018 event:

■ North and Southbound lane of Roxas Blvd. from Anda Circle to P. Ocampo;

■ P. Burgos from Roxas Blvd. to Lagusnilad east and westbound;

■ TM Kalaw from Roxas Blvd. to M.H. del Pilar westbound;

■ Finance Rd. from P. Burgos to Taft Ave. both lanes;

■ Stretch of Ma. Orosa from P. Burgos to TM Kalaw north and southbound lane; and

■ Westbound lane of Ayala Blvd. from Romualdez to Taft Ave.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes on Sunday:

All vehicles coming from Romualdez intending to utilize the stretch of Ayala Blvd. shall go straight to N.A Lopez, left to San Marino to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from southern part of Manila intending to utilize the stretch of Roxas Blvd. northbound lane shall turn right to P. Ocampo, left to Taft Ave.

All public-utility vehicles traveling along A. Mabini shall turn right to P. Gil ,or may either go straight and turn right to TM Kalaw, left to Taft Ave. to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from northern part of Manila intending to utilize the stretch of Roxas Blvd. southbound lane coming from Delpan Bridge-Pier Zone shall take A. Soriano, go straight to Magallanes Drive, right to P. Burgos, straight to Lagusnilad (Taft Avenue) to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from Binondo (Jones Bridge) going to Intramuros area shall turn right to Magallanes Drive, while vehicles coming from Sta. Cruz (McArthur Bridge) and Quiapo (Quezon Bridge) intending to proceed to Intramuros area shall turn right to Victoria St. to point of destination.

During the said period, all cargo trucks traveling Osmeña Highway are advised to turn right to Pres. Quirino Ave., straight ahead to Nagtahan, AH Lacson, Yuseco St. crossing Jose Abad Santos straight to Raxabago, Capulong to point of destinations.

On the other hand, all cargo trucks intending to utilize the southbound truck route coming from Pier area shall take R-10 Northbound, then turn right to Capulong straight to Yuseco St. to AH Lacson Ave. to point of destination.