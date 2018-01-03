All-out offensive against Reds with end of holiday cease-fire 

With the conclusion of the Yuletide truce on Tuesday, military units can now pursue New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who blatantly violated their own cease-fire declaration by attacking government troops and civilian communities.

“The AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] will resume focused military operations after the Somo [suspension of military operations] has lapsed. All ground units will pursue NPA members who violated their own cease-fire declaration by attacking government troops and harassed civilian communities,” AFP Spokesman Col. Edgard A. Arevalo said in a message issued on Tuesday.

The AFP implemented a unilateral cease-fire during the Yuletide season, which started 6 p.m. of December 23 to 6 p.m. of December 26 and 6 p.m. of December 30 until 11:59 p.m. on January 2.

This cease-fire was mirrored by the NPA, but some of its units opted to attack military units in Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley.

He added that military units will resume proactive combat measures nationwide to protect vulnerable communities from armed threats and deceptions of the NPA.

“Our noncombat efforts on assisting other line government agencies on infrastructure development and community health engagements will continue,” Arevalo said.