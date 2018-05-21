Aliw Broadcasting Corp. turns 27

Aliw Broadcasting Corp. marked its 27th founding anniversary on May 18 at the Citystate Center Building on Shaw Boulevard in Pasig City.

Leading the celebration were Aliw Media Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon (standing, third from right), VP and General Manager D. Adrian C. Cabangon (seated, second from right), Home Radio 97.9 station manager Braggy Braganza, Aliw Broadcasting Human Resources Manager Ana Margarita Cansino and Executive Vice President Ely Aligora (seated, leftmost, second and third from left, respectively). Executives of the ALC Group of Cos., to which Aliw Broadcasting belongs, also graced the event: ALC Realty Corp. and ALC Industrial and Commercial Development Corp. President D. Edward A. Cabangon, Eternal Plans Inc. Vice Chairman and CEO D. Antoinette C. Cabangon-Jacinto (seated, third and fourth from right, respectively) and BusinessMirror and Citystate Savings Bank Inc. President Benjamin V. Ramos (seated, right). Among the guests were Roni Merk, Robert Rivera, Richard Merk, (standing second, third and fourth from left respectively), Freddie Aguilar and Jun del Rosario (standing, second from right and rightmost, respectively).