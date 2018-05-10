ALC Media Group bags 2 Gawad Tanglaw Awards

The recently held 16th Gawad Tanglaw Awards glittered with celebrities and media personalities, but the night concluded with two of its major prizes going to Pilipino Mirror, the youngest member of the ALC Media Group.

Pilipino Mirror was adjudged as the Best Newspaper (Tabloid) of the Year. Receiving the award, in behalf of its publisher D. Edgard Cabangon, were Pilipino Mirror General Manager Jocelyn Siddayao and Advertising Manager Minaluz Satore.

Pilipino Mirror, founded by the late Amb. Antonio Cabangon-Chua, was launched in 2012. It differentiated itself from other tabloids in the country with its decent and educational content, one-of-a-kind double-front-page layout and its larger paper-size.

In 2015, it repositioned itself as the first business tabloid in the country, featuring business news catering to micro, small and medium enterprises, while maintaining its infotainment style in its content.

Meanwhile, Pilipino Mirror opinion writer Edwin M. Cordevilla was honored with the Best Newspaper Opinion Columnist (Filipino) Award.

Cordevilla, a multi-awarded writer, is author of three poetry books, Phoenix and Other Poems (2000), The Occasions of Air, Fire, Water, Earth (2012) and the epic Ten Thousand Lines (2013). He is also author of the conceptual documentary Duterte Chronicles: The Storm From Davao (2016) and co-authored the coffee-table book Marikina: Kapuri-Puri Ka! (2002).

For his work in journalism, Cordevilla became a recipient of the Louie Rufino Prieto Foundation Journalism Awards in 1996 and the Far Eastern University Outstanding Alumni Award in 2004.

As a poet, he received from the Writers Corner International and the Pentasi B World the Golden Pen Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature respectively, in Hyderabad, India during the five-day 2017 India World Poetry Festival held in the world-famous Ramoji Film City in October.

The highly prestigious Gawad Tanglaw is an academe-based award-giving body that honors outstanding achievements and performances in Philippine cinema, television and media. It is composed of critics, professionals, educators and teachers from various colleges and universities in the country.

The member-institutions of the Gawad Tanglaw are De La Salle College of St, Benilde, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, National University, Wesleyan College of Manila and University of Perpetual Help. The Film Development Council of the Philippines hosted this year’s 16th Gawad Tanglaw.

Some of the other awardees were:

Best Film: Respeto (Cinemalaya Films)

Best Actress: Eula Valdes, Neomanila

Best Actor: Allen Dizon, Bomba

Best Supporting Actress: Shamaine Buencamino, Paki

Best Supporting Actor: Jess Mendoza, Sa Gabing Nananahimik ang mga Kuliglig; Rocky Salumbides, Neomanila

Best Director: Ralston Jover, Bomba

Best Screenplay: Ralston Jover, Bomba; Erick Cabahug, Deadma Walking

Best Story: Ralston Jover and Dennis Evangelista, Bomba

Best Editing: Jesus Navarro, Bomba

Best Music: Jay Oliver Durias, Respeto

Best Cinematography: Mycko David, Birdshot and Neomanila

Best Drama Anthology: Maalaala Mo Kaya (ABS-CBN 2)

Best Newspaper Opinion Columnist: Prof. Winnie Monsod (Inquirer)

Dr. Jesus Estanislao (Manila Bulletin)

Best Entertainment Columnist: Ricky Lo (Philippine Star)

Best Female Field Reporter: Tina Panganiban-Perez (GMA-7)

Best Investigative Program: SOCO (ABS-CBN 2)

Imbestigador (GMA-7)

Best TV Stations: ABS-CBN 2

GMA-7

CNN Philippines

Best News Program: CNN Newsroom (CNN Philippines)

Best Documentary Program: The Reporter’s Notebook (GMA-7)

Brigada (GMA 7)

Best Sports Program: Hardball (ANC)

Best Reality Show: Pilipinas Got Talent

Best Male Radio Anchor: Alex Tinsay (Radio 5)

Best Female Radio Anchor: Karen Ow Yung (DZRH)

Presidential Jury Award for Film: Bomba

Presidential Jury Award for Acting Excellence: Bembol Roco and Dexter Doria

Presidential Jury Award for Pelikula ng Dekada: Ang Larawan

Gawad Tanglaw Para Sa Sining at Siyensa ng Pagtuturo ng Komunikasyon (Pelikula): Direktor Jose Javier Reyes

Presidential Jury Award for Culture and Arts in Philippine Television: Gina Lopez for G Diaries (ABS-CBN)

Presidential Jury Award for Culture and Arts in Philippine Television: Asian Air Safari (ANC27)

Gawad Dr. Romeo Flaviano Lirio Para sa Sining at Kultura: Marissa Delgado