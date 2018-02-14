Albayalde’s ‘no sleeping on the job’ campaign gets PNP-IAS’s support

The campaign initiated by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde for policemen in the capital to be wide awake while on duty got a boost from the general headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This, as the PNP­-Internal Affairs Service (IAS) said on Wednesday that it will deploy its own teams in support of Albayalde’s campaign, adding it should work for the best of the whole organization.

“Our inspector general, Atty. [Alfegar] Triambulo, has also approved the deployment of IAS teams to compliment and sustain the effort of General Albayalde to keep policemen on duty, to be really on duty, awake and alert, not to be sleeping on the post. So the IAS will sustain what General Albayalde has started, and I think it will work for the betterment of all of us,” IAS deputy inspector General Director Leo Angelo Leuterio said

At least 14 policemen, including two police commanders, have been relieved of their posts since the campaign was initiated by Albayalde by visiting police community precincts in Muntinlupa, Pasay, Caloocan and Quezon City on two nights last week.

The policemen have been disarmed of their service firearms, stripped of their badges and were reassigned to the holding center of the NCRPO at its headquarters in Taguig City, where they were undergoing further investigations for disciplinary measures.

Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año hailed Albayalde’s campaign, while issuing scathing remarks against the relieved policemen, saying they have no right to sleep on the job, especially that their salaries have been doubled.

Albayalde also ordered the NCRPO’s oversight committee to investigate eight other policemen for their lapses and negligence of duty, which arose from their napping on the job.

The eight policemen were members of the Caloocan City Police Special Reaction Unit, whom the NCRPO chief has caught sleeping while on duty when he visited the annex building of the Caloocan City Police.

Meanwhile, Leuterio said the family of PO1 Mark Boquela Ayeras will not get any benefits from the PNP since he died “dishonoring” the organization.

Ayeras died during his group’s ambush of lawyer Argel Joseph Cabatbat on Tuesday morning along Edsa in Quezon City.

Cabatbat and his three companions, who were on board a black Montero, escaped unscathed from the attack.

“He (Ayeras) will not be given benefits for his family because he did a dishonorable way of getting out of the service,” Leuterio said of Ayeras, who was on AWOL status as a member of the NCRPO’s Regional Public Safety Battalion.