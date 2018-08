Zedrick Borja of TriGear and Moira Frances Erediano of Team Organic ruled the 13-14 Boys and Girls categories of the 2018 Alaska IronKids Triathlon II held at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Cebu yesterday, August 4.

The event was a fitting prelude to the 2018 Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Asia Pacific Championship, which will be held today August 5.

A total of 383 kids participated in the event that was divided into four different age categories.

Story and Photos by Nonie Reyes