Alaska backstops 10th Jr. NBA Philippines season

ALASKA Milk Corp. has continued its partnership with the Jr. NBA Philippines, which opened another season of grassroots basketball last Saturday at Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati City.

This year’s Jr. National Basketball Association (NBA) will run until May with more than 250,000 young participants and 900 coaches expected to join the programs that has produced talents, like Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena, Ricci Rivero and Kai Sotto.

“For the past 10 years, Jr. NBA Philippines has established itself as a platform to improve the youth basketball experience and promote an active and healthy lifestyle among Filipino youth,” NBA Philippines Managing Director Carlo Singson said.

Together with main backer Alaska Milk, the program will travel from Makati City (January 13 and 14) to regional camps in Bacolod City (February 10 and 11), Butuan City (February 24 and 25), Baguio City (March 17 and 18) and back to Manila (April 17 and 18).

The program remains free for boys and girls aged 10 to 14, and the top 37 players from each division will be invited to the National Training Camp set in the last week of April or early-May.

Eight boys and eight girls will be chosen to have an overseas NBA experience trip with fellow players from Southeast Asia.

“Together with Alaska, we are committed to provide proper guidelines on how the game should be played and taught to the youth,” Singson added.

The basketball clinic is aiming to inspire more children with fundamental skills in basketball, as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level.

“As part of our long-standing partnership with the NBA, Alaska Milk Corp, is proud to play an active role in shaping the basketball players of tomorrow through good nutrition and proper life values,’’ Alaska Milk Corp. Marketing Director Blen Fernando said.