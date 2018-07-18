Alaphilippe keeps France celebrating with Tour stage win

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France—France has a new cycling star.

Two days after the country’s soccer players won the World Cup, Julian Alaphilippe became the first French winner of a stage at this year’s Tour de France on Tuesday.

Fueled by previous disappointments and thoughts of his ill father watching on TV, Alaphilippe timed his break perfectly and powered to victory on the first day in the mountains, crossing the line alone, and finishing well ahead of his rivals for his first Tour win.

“I imagined winning it because it was a huge objective for me, but to win it like that, all alone…,” Alaphilippe said.

“I don’t know how many kilometers I was alone—phew, it was a bit risky but I tried to up the pace and I really profited.”

He finished one minute and 34 seconds ahead of Jon Izagirre Insausti, 1:40 ahead of Rein Taaramae, and 1:44 in front of overall leader Greg van Avermaet.

Taaramae was leading when Alaphilippe attacked going up the category-one Col de Romme, and the Estonian rider was unable to find a response. Alaphilippe increased his lead over the Col de la Colombiere before zooming down the final finish.

“I was really happy that the last kilometer was downhill,” Alaphilippe joked after giving the Quick Step team its third win from 10 stages. “A rare and special moment.”

The 26-year-old Alaphilippe pounded his chest and lifted his arms to celebrate as he crossed the line, and struggled to hold back his tears afterward.

The French rider, who previously won the Walloon Arrow one-day classic in Belgium in April and the 2016 Tour of California, had had plenty of disappointments over the years. He missed the 2017 Tour de France due to injury, and has endured narrow defeats to Peter Sagan.

“I’ve had plenty of frustrations. But they are things that make you stronger. The emotion I had today was not because of the frustrations but because of the pain. Because I really wanted this victory,” Alaphilippe said.

“I thought a lot of my family, of my dad who’s not well who was watching on the TV. It cracked me up because I knew he was watching. Yep, there were a lot of emotions.”

Asked if he expects to keep the red polka-dot jersey given to the so-called King of the Mountains, Alaphilippe replied, “I don’t think so. It’s a long way to Paris but I’m really happy to have this one for a minimum of one day.”

The second of three Alpine stages takes place on Wednesday.

VAN AVERMAET EXTENDS LEAD

FACING the climbing prowess of Chris Froome’s Team Sky, Greg van Avermaet expected to lose his lead of the Tour de France on the first day in the mountains.

Instead, the Olympic champion managed to strengthen his hold on the yellow jersey when an anticipated attack never came on Tuesday’s Stage 10.

Van Avermaet escaped in an early breakaway and held on when he was left all alone to struggle up the final of four Alpine passes. Once over the Col de la Colombiere, he glided down to the finish to remain leader for a seventh straight day.

“I was waiting for directions from Sky to see what they wanted. [But] the moment I went nobody reacted,” van Avermaet said. “It was the only way to keep the jersey and I’m very happy with my stage.”

The prize was boosting his 43-second lead over Froome’s teammate, Geraint Thomas, to an advantage of two minutes and 22 seconds. Defending champion Froome was left sixth overall at 3:21 behind.

Julian Alaphilippe, a French rider for Quick-Step, won the 158.5-kilometer (98.5-mile) ride from Lake Annecy that included four major climbs before a descent to Le Grand-Bornand in four-and-a-half hours.

Van Avermaet’s prediction that Sky would topple him from the general classification was not ill-founded. The Belgian is excellent in rolling terrain and single-day classics but not a top climber. He was also riding without his BMC team’s best climber and leader, Richie Porte, who broke a collarbone on Sunday.

Precedent also pointed to a move by Sky. On the four Tours Froome has won, he has worn the yellow jersey after the first mountain stage.

It appears Sky was biding its time.

“It was some steep climbs and we were really expecting it to pick up somewhere […] but it never really materialized,” Thomas said. “With two big days to come everyone was probably saving it.”

Or as Froome put it, “No one really showed all their cards today.

“Everyone played it a little conservatively maybe thinking about the next two days to come, which are going to be hard, as well. From our side, I can just be happy with how the team rode and we had the numbers up front which was the main thing.”

Up next on Wednesday’s Stage 11 is a 108.5-kilometer (67-mile) leg from Albertville to the top of the La Rosiere summit. That will be followed by Stage 12’s ascent of the legendary Alpe d’Huez.

Given the difficulty of those stages, Van Avermaet said he had no illusions of fending off Sky again.

“I give myself zero chance for tomorrow,” Van Avermaet said.

Alejandro Valverde of Movistar moved into third overall at 3:10 off the pace. Jakob Fuglsang of Astana was next at 3:12. Among other title candidates, Adam Yates and Mikel Landa were on the same time as Froome, Vincenzo Nibali was ninth (3:27), Tom Dumoulin was 11th at 3:42, Romain Bardet was 14th at 4:11, and Nairo Quintana was 16th at 4:29.

Alaphilippe attacked on the third climb of the leg and finished more than a minute ahead of Jon Izaguirre in second.

Earlier, Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten won the women’s La Course for a second year in a row. The single-day race included most of the men’s route.