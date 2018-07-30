Airlines’ transfer to Clark reset as operational kinks sorted out

THE Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) has indefinitely postponed the proposed transfer of some airline companies to designated passenger terminals, including Clark, as authorities and carriers sort out “operational constraints.”

The Media Affairs Division (MAD) said the Miaa stand is “contrary to what is now circulating in social media.”

“The August 31, 2018, terminal transfer of airline will not proceed, as originally envisioned. While talks with some airline operators have started and with some signifying their intent to transfer, options that have been discussed are exploratory in nature,” MAD said in a statement.

The Miaa justified the postponed transfer by saying, “Discussions gave rise to unforeseen operational constraints that require a longer time to resolve.”

There had been talk of decongesting the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) complex by transferring some of the air carriers to Clark.

Four-star Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia have complied, relocating some of their domestic operations to north of Manila since last year.

Last February then-House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez renewed his threat to cancel the franchise of local budget carrier Cebu Pacific, citing the airline’s alleged faults in dealing with customers who complained that, instead of them using the passenger tube, they are usually compelled to walk or are fetched by a shuttle bus.

At a House hearing, Alvarez, who was also the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation, berated airport officials and airlines over flight delays, long lines at the Naia and other issues that hound the country’s main airport.

He gave Cebu Pacific 45 days to fix its issues, or face franchise cancellation.

Alvarez told the airline’s chief executive officer, Lance Gokongwei, to transfer some of the flights to Clark International Airport in Pampanga in a bid to decongest air traffic at the Naia, where Cebu Pacific primarily operates out of Terminal 3.

In this regard, the Miaa, in its letter dated June 5, 2018, formalized to the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation its request to defer the implementation of the Terminal Rationalization Program. “Therefore, no transfer of airlines will occur until further notice.”

As envisioned by airport authorities, Naia 1 and Naia 3 would be purely for international operations, while Naia 2 and Naia 4 would be for mixed domestic operations of several air carriers.

Presently, Naia 1 hosts a mixture of international budget airlines and Middle East carriers.

On the other hand, Naia 2 is exclusively use by PAL, while Naia 3 is a mix of PAL, Cebu Pacific and other international budget carriers.

The Miaa, through MAD, said the transfer of certain PAL flights to Naia 1 is necessary “to prepare Naia 2 for its rehabilitation, which is expected to commence before year-end.

“We assure the air-riding public that passenger safety, comfort and convenience are always our priority,” the Miaa said.

Today, Naia 1 is used for PAL flights PR 103 and PR 115 from San Francisco and Vancouver, respectively.

PAL will mount 12 turnaround flights from Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh, departing and arriving at Naia 1, until further notice.

Effective July 31, 2018, the following PAL flights shall depart from or arrive in Naia 1: PR 656, PR682, PR684, PR663, PR668 and Pr654, said the Miaa.

The Miaa said that, starting July 31, all Canada flights enroute to or from Manila shall depart from or arrive at Naia 1.