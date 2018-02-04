AirAsia celebrates Dinagyang Festival

For the first time, AirAsia,the World’s Best Low Cost Carrier for nine straight years running since 2009 by Skytrax, is this year’s official airline partner of Iloilo’s Dinagyang Festival—one of the Philippines’s biggest religious and cultural festivals honoring the Santo Niño or Christ child.

To celebrate, AirAsia is offering promo fares from as low as P1,066 all-in fare for Clark—Iloilo and P1,366 for Manila—Iloilo. Promo fares are available for booking at www.airasia.com until February 18, valid for travel between January 29 to July 31, 2018.

AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Cap. Dexter Comendador said, “AirAsia is now painting Iloilo skies red. We are thrilled to be the official airline partner of this year’s festivities and we are looking forward to many more activities and collaboration with the Department of Tourism, as part of our commitment to better connect secondary cities like Iloilo within the Philippines and beyond.”

AirAsia guests flying to Iloilo today will get special Dinagyang festival discount coupons from AirAsia’s partner establishments. AirAsia guests may also avail themselves of the free shuttle service from Iloilo International Airport to the city.