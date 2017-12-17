AirAsia and World Vision Partner in ‘See The World’ Project

Story & photos by Gretchen Filart

Flying is often a personal pleasure. This Christmas, AirAsia and World Vision, in partnership with the AirAsia BIG Loyalty Programme, extend the happiness to impoverished communities as it launches the “See The World” initiative.

An awareness building and fund-raising project, See The World celebrates the joy of giving by extending assistance to Filipino children in indigent places across the Philippines. From December 1 to 31, P5 will be automatically deducted from every Z2 flight booked via AirAsia (select destinations originating from and arriving in the Philippines) and donated to World Vision’s child-sponsorship program. All Z2 flights are included in the program, regardless of the travel date.

World Vision is a global development and advocacy organization that helps transform communities by extending relief through child sponsorship. Monthly donations or “pledge” from sponsors—as low as P750—are pooled together to provide children and their communities living basics, including food, clean water and access to health care and education.

According to a 2016 Philippine Statistics Authority, 1 in every 10 Filipinos, aged 6 to 24 years old is out-of-school youth. Additionally, more than 30 million Filipinos do not have access to clean water and sanitation facilities, which leads to a daily mortality of 55. Targeting a million-peso funding, See The World will ensure that more underprivileged children can enjoy lasting reforms in such problem areas, allowing them to grow into adults who will positively contribute to their respective communities.

The project will also showcase inspiring stories about Filipino children whose lives have improved and who have served as an inspiration for similar children to aspire for a better life. The stories are featured in an online Web series on the AirAsia Philippines Facebook page that runs from November 2 onward.

At the campaign launch in Hotel H20 on November 25, AirAsia Regional COO Pete Chareonwongsak said, “The collaboration between AirAsia and World Vision represents another step forward in our commitment to the philosophy that no corporation can live apart from the community it serves. As a truly Filipino airline, we will always extend a helping hand to the communities we serve. AirAsia is honored to partner with World Vision as we both share the same commitment and passion in helping communities, especially children see the wonders of the world through sponsorship programs in education.”

According to World Vision Philippines National Director Rommel Fuerte, the project will allow as many children as possible to enjoy a gift that lasts beyond the Christmas season. “As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of World Vision here in the Philippines, we are very thankful to have this milestone partnership with AirAsia Philippines. With this significant initiative, we can ensure that every peso that will be donated to World Vision will help a lot of underprivileged Filipino children attain their dreams,” he said.

AirAsia and World Vision executives were joined by balladeer Christian Bautista, singer Quest and radio DJ Gelli Victor, all World Vision ambassadors. Bautista commented, “Working with World Vision in the Philippines is really a joy for me. And with the wonderful See the World collaboration of AirAsia and World Vision, each one can have that chance to touch each others’ hearts and celebrate Christmas in a different way.”

Travelers booking Z2 flights will also earn BIG Points via through AirAsia’s Freedom Flyer Programme, the AirAsia BIG Loyalty Programme. BIG Loyalty members can redeem round-trip flights for as low 1,000 BIG points.

To find out more about the See The World initiative, you may call AirAsia’s promo hot line at (02) 742-2742. Please follow the program updates through social-media hashtags #AirAsiaWorldVision and #SeeTheWorld.