‘Air Force One’ meets ‘Air Force Un’

Scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the Singapore summit between US President Donald J. Trump and the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un is the first meeting between a sitting United States president and a leader of North Korea.

As in most situations like this, there is a national history between the two nations. In 1866 an American armed merchant marine steamer—the General Sherman—attempting to open Korea to western trade violated Korean sovereignty, anchoring without permission west of Pyongyang, North Korea’s current capital. The ship was attacked and sunk three days later.

On June 10, 1871, about 650 Americans landed and captured several forts, killing over 200 Korean troops. Korea continued to refuse to negotiate with the US until 1882. In 1905, at the end of the Russo-Japanese War, Japan and the United States accepted Korea as part of Japan’s sphere of influence, and did not protest when Japan annexed Korea five years later.

The US wants North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons in return for the potential of the lifting of all economic sanctions. North Korea wants a guarantee (read removal of the US military from South Korea) of its sovereignty and that no military action will be taken against the country.

Regardless of the outcome and result of the Singapore summit, the meeting is both historic and important. But it is not without precedent. Several US presidents have met with other adversarial world leaders and have made history, perhaps bringing about world change.

Former vice president—and eventually president—Richard Nixon had several impromptu exchanges with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev at the American National Exhibition in Moscow in 1959. The two leaders never discussed critical issues but talked of which country’s economic system was superior in their so-called Kitchen Debate.

Khrushchev claimed later that following his confrontation with Nixon he did all he could to bring about Nixon’s presidential defeat in the 1960 campaign.

In 1961 President John F. Kennedy also met with Khrushchev in Vienna, Austria. Kennedy said of that meeting that it was the “worst thing in my life. [Khrushchev] savaged me.” Khrushchev wrote later, “I was generally pleased with our meeting in Vienna. I could tell that [Kennedy] was interested in finding a peaceful solution to world problems and avoiding conflict with the Soviet Union.” Perhaps his perception about Kennedy not wanting a confrontation led to the Cuban Missiles Crisis in 1962.

Nixon as US president ventured to China in 1972 to meet with Mao Zedong. This was definitely a world changer that ended more than two decades of nondiplomatic relations between the two countries. A former US diplomat who attended the meeting between Mao and Nixon called the visit a “geopolitical earthquake” that laid the foundation for China’s emergence as a major world power bringing the two nations closer, both politically and economically.

The Reykjavík (Iceland) Summit was a meeting between US President Ronald Reagan and the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986. These talks actually collapsed. Gorbachev wanted to discuss arms control and had proposed banning all ballistic missiles. Reagan wanted to also talk about the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

However, what positively did come from the summit was that both parties more fully understood how far the other would go toward a compromise. Further, all subsequent treaties regarding nuclear weapons were significant steps built on the foundation of the “collapsed talks” in Reykjavík.

The eyes and ears of the world will focus on the two men who called each other a “mentally deranged US dotard” and “Little Rocket Man.” We wish them both success in hopefully changing East Asia and the world for the better.