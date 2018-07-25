Agriculture damage due to typhoons hits P1.12 billion

LOSSES incurred by farmers and fishermen in areas affected by two tropical storms and a tropical depression have breached the P1-billion mark, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In its latest report, the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (DA-DRRM OpCen) said as of Wednesday noon, the total damage to the farm sector caused by Tropical Storm Henry, Severe Tropical Storm Inday and Tropical Depression Josie rose to P1.12 billion.

“The increase in the overall damage and losses is attributed to reports on rice, corn, high-value crops and fisheries in all the provinces of Region 3 and Oriental Mindoro,” DA-DRRM OpCen said in its initial damage report, which is yet to be validated.

The report noted that DA regional field offices are now conducting field validation “to determine the extent of damages and losses brought by the three weather disturbances, as well as the needs of the affected farmers and fishermen.”

Most of the production losses were recorded in the rice sector, which accounted for 83 percent of the total, according to the DA. A total of 37,927 rice farmers in at least 12 provinces lost 12,111 metric tons (MT) valued at P925.99 million.

The storms affected about 30,274 hectares of rice fields in the provinces of Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Occidental Mindoro, Negros Occidental and Aklan.

“Region 3 is now the most affected region in terms of damages and losses in rice, which amount to P569.83 million [62 percent] with Tarlac as the most affected province at P362.46 million [39 percent],” the report read. “The increase in the reported damage and losses is attributed to the reports from all the provinces of Region 3 and Oriental Mindoro,” it added.

The DA said a total of 5,137 bags of palay used for seedbeds were washed out.

The report also indicated that the fisheries sector lost P172.46 million, or 15 percent of the total damage. The typhoons affected 1,055 fishermen in the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions 2, 3 and 4A.

Production losses in the corn sector reached 93 MT valued at P1.47 million. The three tropical storms affected 167 hectares of corn fields in Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija and Pampanga. “The increase in values comes from the reports from the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Pampanga,” the report read.

Damage to the high-value crops sector rose to P18.66 million with a production volume loss of 594 MT. The storms damaged assorted vegetables planted in 116 hectares.

“The increase in the reported damage and losses is attributed to the reports from the province of Nueva Ecija,” the report said.

The DA-DRRM OpCen said the value of production loss in Pangasinan’s livestock sector was unchanged at P700,000.

With a report from Mauro Alfonso S. Mendoza, Intern