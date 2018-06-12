Agricultural workers bat for approval of Genuine Agrarian Reform Bill

This is in response to the BusinessMirror’s news story, “PARC seeks to widen powers to deal with ‘problematic’ agri venture deals,” published on June 6.

The Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) stated that the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) wants to maintain Agri-business Venture Agreement (AVA) to reconcentrate agricultural lands to landlords and foreign agro-corporations.

This is by proposing to grant more powers for the Presidential Agrarian Reform Council (PARC) over AVA cases.

AVAs are agreements between private multinational and local plantation corporations and big landlords with agrarian-reform beneficiaries (ARBs), settlers, indigenous peoples and even landlords.

Such a scheme like the AVA is also part of the government’s adherence to neoliberal policies, dictated by, among others, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank to devote large areas of lands and water resources for export-crops, mostly under the effective control of agribusiness transnational corporations.

The DAR had also been remiss in its obligations in AVAs between ARBs and corporations. This can be shown in the results of the research on AVAs by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the DAR in 2016.

Only 57,000 plus hectares of AVAs out of 1.2 million hectares, or only 4.75 percent, have been registered with the DAR. At the same time, none of the 433 contracts that had been executed between various ARBs/Arbos and agribusiness companies by December 2015 were reflected in DAR records. FAO was only able to secure 57 AVA contracts from DAR provincial offices.

In addition to the above, in a direct quote from the FAO study, it also revealed that, “Very few contracts are actually reviewed and approved by the DAR, because companies tend to feel very proprietary about their agreements. In addition, DAR personnel have limited technical capacities to review the validity and desirability of the AVAs. Although from a strictly legal point of view, contracts which have not been approved by the DAR are null and void, in accordance with section 4.9 of DAR Administrative Order 9 s. 2006, this provision has not been strictly enforced by the DAR nor the parties involved.”

So if the DAR has this dismal record covering only 4.5 percent of the agricultural lands under AVA, how can it say that it wants to grant more powers for the PARC over AVA cases?

UMA suggests that the government should instead pass the Genuine Agrarian Reform Bill (GARB or House Bill 555), which is gathering dust in Congress, and sign the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms in the upcoming peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines in July.

John Milton “Butch” Lozande

Secretary-General, Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura