Aging’s Food Delights: ‘The secret is loving what you do’

Suman, the country’s quintessential native delicacy, comes in many variants, packaging and sizes. But one thing has remained in common. The rice cake made of glutinous rice (malagkit na bigas) is cooked in coconut milk, wrapped in palm, banana or bamboo leaves then steamed.

A sugar dip gives suman that sweet kick. Some like it better with latik or coco jam. It can also be eaten with sliced ripe mangoes. Suman is available in street stalls and local eateries. It is best paired with coffee or the native tsokolate (thick, bittersweet hot chocolate made from cacao tablets) to counter the sweetness.

Over at Aging’s Food Delights, suman is made even more special. It is cooked perfectly: the texture is evenly soft and moist and is sticky but not being gluey or gummy. And the level of sweetness is just right. But what makes it brilliant is the filling of well-made halayang ube and leche flan. Each roll of filled suman is wrapped in banana leaves, to keep it fresh. The products get sold out very quickly, so it is advised that one orders at least 2 days in advance.

Aging’s Food Delights has indeed come a long way since it started its suman selling business in 2012. “What we have is suman with a twist. We started with suman with ube halaya as filling, then we added leche flan. Later on, we did a combination, so we call it suman special combi: two flavor in one. One side is filled with ube and the other side is filled with leche flan. So customers get to taste both flavor in one suman and it has become our best seller all these years,” Tita Aging said.

Aging is short for Agapita Mercado. She admits she has this special liking for the rice cake delicacy. And this is where her business originated.“Sa sobrang hilig ko sa kakanin pag mayroon akong nakikita bumibili ako para tikman siya. So in one of my travels, I encountered suman. I said I can do it at home and so I did. My kids were studying and I decided to sell suman to them while they were waiting for their children in the school,” Aging reminisced the start of her business.

The rice cake started selling through word of mouth, she said. Later, her customers would be suggesting the filling they want for their suman order and Aging would eagerly tried on them. From years of experimenting and testing, Aging’s famed suman currently boasts of several fillings which she has also cooked to perfection: espasol, tsokolate, biko, kalamay, and gabi (taro root). “Our next best seller is suman combi with gabi and ube. And for these variants, we have had a single order of 6,000 pieces in December last year,” she beamed with pride.

Although based in Pasig City, Aging’s Food Delights has gone to different hotels and even provinces for trade fairs and food-tasting. Aging has also received various offers either for franchising or opening up of stores in various places. But for now, she said, she is focused on quality control and expanding her original store in Pasig.

Aging’s store used to be her parents’ ancestral home. Today it has been converted into a 3-storey building housing her residence and store. “This is the fruit of my labor. We were able to build this building out of the Php 500 investment I made for my suman business,” Aging proudly said.

She added that expansion or franchising out of Pasig will have to come in later years because she is busy converting her store into a mini eatery as well.

“Talaga nga sigurong for food itong lugar na ito kasi dito din ako nakapag-aral sa kainan, restaurant ng mother ko ito before. We served Filipino dishes and our best seller was kalderetang itik. Right now, I’m trying to bring back the well-loved dishes and we are now also serving kalderetang itik,” she said.

Joining Aging in the new food venture is her son, (name), who now provides pastries for the store. “So aside hot coffe or chocolate that goes with suman, mayroon na rin kami shakes. And we also offer halo halo with suman.

Aside from Aging’s Food Delights growing food offering, Tita Aging is also happy that her business has finally become a family business. “Yung husband ko, sa cooking department, ako sa production, yung anak (lalaki name here) ko dito sa store and then yung isa kong anak (babae name here) nakatutok naman sa paper work, at sa emails ganyan,” Aging explained.

It wasn’t that way at the start of her business, she said. She was focused on her business, practically doing everything from marketing to cooking, purchasing, selling and production until such time her family time and bonding suffered. Thankfully, she said, “naayos din namin” and we were able to train our workers well.”

Today, she is happy to have provided income and skills to at least 10 housewives who have stayed with her since 2012. She even has at least four native aetas from Tarlac working for her.

Any secret to your business success? “It’s not really a secret. I simply focused on my business. And I was determined to make it grow. I attended seminars by the Department of Industry and trade fairs. That way, I learn new things and even new technology to make suman-making easier than manual mixing. Until now, I participate in product-tasting events in hotel and corporate clients. That’s why I have orders in provinces as well,” Aging explained.

“Saka siguro sa sipag na rin. Sipag at yung love mo yung ginagawa mo,” she concluded.