After labor deal, Govt focuses on violators

FOLLOWING the lifting of the total deployment ban in Kuwait, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it will now crack down on erring agencies, which still deploy overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to the Gulf state in violation of Philippine government policies.

The crackdown is part of the key conditions set under the new Philippine-Kuwait Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the protection of Filipino household service workers (HSW), which was signed on May 11, 2018, according to Undersecretary Jacinto V. Paras.

Paras is the newly appointed cluster head of DOLE overseeing the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“There must…be a review of the licenses of manpower agencies and …only those who are not notoriously and constantly violating the law and POEA rules and regulations to deploy workers [to Kuwait will be allowed],” Paras said. Sources said some 200 licenses are up for review.

Also part of Manila’s commitment in the MOU to Kuwait is to make sure all deployed Filipino HSWs in Kuwait have undergone the necessary housework skills training.

In exchange for the Philippines’s guarantee of the qualifications of Filipino HSWs in Kuwait, the Kuwaiti government must guarantee the workers enjoy a minimum of seven hours of sleep daily; work only for six days and get one rest day; are allowed to cook or buy their own food; and can retain and use their cell phones, among others.

Paras said the implementation of these provisions will be contained in the guidelines that will be crafted by their technical working group and their counterpart from the Kuwaiti government.

“I will immediately convene a meeting with POEA officials to tackle the formulation of new guidelines that will be used for processing of permits for the resumption of deployment of all workers to Kuwait,” Paras said.

OWWA Deputy Administrator Arnel Ignacio clarified during the weekend that new hires, particularly HSWs, will still not be allowed to head to Kuwait just yet, until the new guidelines for the MOUs is completed.

The DOLE has yet to announce the timeline for the crafting of the new guidelines. Paras, however, said the guidelines “will provide maximum guarantee for the safeguards and security” to OFWs once it is completed.

The MOU—and the assurance of justice for the slain Filipino HSW Joanna Demafelis by the Kuwaiti government —were the two key conditions set by President Duterte before he ordered the lifting of the three-month deployment ban Kuwait last week.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III issued Administrative Order. (AO) 254 and 254-A to allow the deployment of newly hired professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, as well as domestic workers to Kuwait, respectively.

In February Duterte ordered the DOLE to impose the deployment ban after Demafelis’s remains was found stuffed in a freezer at her employers’ home in Kuwait.