AFP’s ‘war’ in Marawi not totally over

As the war against the Islamic State (IS), and its local affiliate, the Maute Group, in Marawi City winds down late last year, President Duterte declared that the soldiers would be the last ones to leave the battered city, and he meant it literally, even by coincidence.

When the Commander-in-Chief made his pronouncement, he was looking at it at the point of view of a still-raging war; that military personnel who were the first ones to set foot in the city to quell the terrorist-inspired rebellion would leave as soon as the operation is finished.

Coincidentally, and just as Duterte had ordered, the soldiers were still in the city, three months after the military operations have ended, and were even faced with daunting tasks that all lead to the political, social, economic, security and physical rehabilitation of the city.

Currently, the soldiers are doing the triumvirate operations of clearing Marawi from unexploded bombs, helping in the resettlement of the displaced residents while, at the same time, working to counter the spread of violent extremism.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is part of the government agencies under Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Clearing operations

The military reported that it has already cleared more than 30 percent of the city’s most war-affected areas from unexploded ordnance and homemade bombs, as the Joint Engineer Task Group (JETG) continues its rehabilitation efforts in the city.

Maj. Gen. Arnold Rafael Depakakibo, the military’s chief engineer, said the JETG would continue to undertake its main mission until it has completely cleared and rid Marawi of unexploded bombs and ordnance, as the rebuilding and return of the displaced residents hinge on it.

“As of December 15, 2017, a total of 2,853 assorted unexploded ordnance and 415 improvised explosive devices were recovered by the JETG. This was done through the support of Explosives and Ordnance Disposal Company and K-9 teams from the Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force,” Depakakibo said.

Immediately after Marawi was freed from the clutches of terrorists last year, the JETG cleared at least 20 kilometers of primary and secondary roads, three major bridges, a school and three places of worship.

This has resulted in the timely conduct of post-conflict needs assessment by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“We also continue our limited construction support to government agencies involved in supporting the maintenance of evacuation centers,” Depakakibo added.

Aside from construction support, the JETG also assisted the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) in the construction of 500 temporary shelters for the evacuees in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City, of which 250 units were awarded last December.

The other 250 units have also been occupied, according to Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of the Joint Task Force Ranao.

The HUDCC is eyeing to construct at least 1,700 temporary housing units in Sagonsongan.

More than 500 military engineers are currently deployed in Marawi City as part of the JETG. The task group is supporting the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation operations being led by Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Aside from manpower, the military is using its construction vehicles and equipment to clear off rubbles and debris, as well as in the demolition of condemned buildings in the city.

Over the course of the conflict in Marawi, military engineers provided support to operating troops in the area, which include route reconnaissance and surveys; road- and site-clearing operations; wall breaching and timber-cutting operations; and construction of ramps and flat forms for mechanized assets.

Resettlement

While temporary shelters are being built, other residents who have been displaced by the war have also been returned to their homes.

Brawner said that, by next week, they will be resettling residents of four barangays to their old homes, following the return this week of residents to three barangays, also in the city.

Marawi City is composed of 96 barangays, 24 of which have been directly affected by the war.

According to Brawner, former residents of 27 barangays in Marawi have been returned to their homes.

He said the resettlement of the affected residents is just part and parcel of the complete rehabilitation of the war-torn city, as the government also has to look after the other needs of the affected residents, such as food, water, health and even livelihood sources.

Likewise, the government must bring back trade and commerce in the city in order to make it financially livable and sustain its economy.

Fighting extremism

While all the activities geared toward the rebuilding of the city were being undertaken, a security problem, however, lies that threaten to stunt the rehabilitation of Marawi or even put it in a destructive cycle.

According to Brawner, the IS and the Maute Group are attempting to recruit members, still in the name of violent extremism, and this is what the military is now countering.

The recruitment by the local terrorist group and its master is targeted upon the orphans of the war, those who are currently housed in evacuation centers and even in other areas of Lanao del Sur, exposing their preference to members of vulnerable groups.

The groups also trained their sights on other relatives of the Maute Group.

In their recruitment, the terrorists, who were offering P70,000 as “enlistment” fee and a monthly pay of P15,000 up to P20,000, are picking on children.

“It’s P70,000 per child,” Brawner said.