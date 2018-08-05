AER pushes corporate income-tax cut, rationalization of fiscal perks

Fiscal policy reforms group, Action for Economic Reforms (AER), urged Congress to hasten the passage of the second tax-reform program, aimed to lower corporate income-tax (CIT) rates while rationalizing fiscal incentives, to finally correct the inequity in the system of corporate incentives in the country.

The proposed Corporate Tax Incentive Reform Act which aims to rationalize fiscal incentives and reduce the CIT rate, was adopted by the House Ways and Means committee and will be refined by a technical working group.

“Fiscal incentives rationalization has been a reform-in-waiting for two decades, and is long overdue. We laud the committee for approving the bill in principle, and we look forward to finally correcting the inequity in the system of corporate incentives,” Jenina Joy Chavez, industrial policy coordinator of AER, said.

AER argued that the current fiscal incentive regime is overbroad, poorly targeted and not strategic. The group said that in 2015 alone, an estimated P104 billion in forgone revenues could have been allocated to needed public services and social protection programs for the poor.

The group pointed out that it is necessary to limit the period of time that incentives may be received by companies, emphasizing that incentives to qualified activities or enterprises should be given for only 10 years, inclusive of possible income-tax holidays, which should be given for no longer than five years.

A proposed seven-year transition period for enterprises receiving incentives in the current system was also proposed by the AER.

“We suggest phasing or prolonging the period for reducing tax rates by 1 percent every two years instead of every year and limiting the reduction to 25 percent. Any further cuts should be made after careful determination that there is no major negative impact on the country’s fiscal position,” Chavez added.

According to government estimates, a 1-percent reduction in the corporate tax rate translates to up to P30 billion in revenue loss.

The AER also said that a broadening of the base of enterprises that can avail themselvesof incentives should also be implemented by the government.

Chavez explained that small and medium enterprises employ more than 60 percent of the country’s work force and constitute 99 percent of Philippine firms that pay the regular tax rate. In contrast, only 4,000 firms currently enjoy billions of pesos in tax incentives, and almost half of these are under the Philippine Export Zones Authority.

“Four out of five enterprises in the Peza are concentrated in three already prosperous regions—the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon. If passed, the reform will broaden the base of enterprises that can avail of incentives, as well as address the inequities in the current system,” she said.

AER is proposing coordinated reforms in three areas: improving the process for firms to apply and qualify for incentives, creating a single menu of incentives that may be granted to investors, and improving the incentives monitoring and reporting.

The group echoed support for proposals to upgrade the existing Investment Priority Plan into a Strategic Investment Priority Program that takes into account backward and forward industry linkages; the creation of a Fiscal Incentive Review Board as the central authority governing fiscal incentives; and the new menu of modern incentives that target cost components.

In his third State of the Nation Address last month, President Duterte declared the second package of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program as a priority measure, among others.