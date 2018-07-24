‘Addicts are sick people; drug use is not a crime that deserves death’–Caloocan Bishop and CBCP vice president

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) vice president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Caloocan denounced President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s authoritarian tendencies and his bloody crackdown on illegal drugs.

During his third State of the Nation Address (SONA), Duterte reiterated the government will continue to be relentless in stopping the illegal drug trade.

He stressed drug dealers should be aware of the “consequences” of their criminal acts especially if they ” violently resist arrest.”

David together with other Church officials have continued to protest against the mounting number of casualties in the anti-illegal drug campaign of the police.

“The Church can never agree with such a statement. Addicts, for us, are sick people; drug use is not a crime that deserves death. What people with substance-use disorder need is rehabilitation (and we in the Church are willing to help out in this endeavor.),” David said in a statement.

Illogical position

Duterte maintained the war on drugs of the government will not be deterred by protest from the Church or other human rights advocates since it will be for the good of the majority.

“Your (protesters) concern is human rights, mine is human lives. The lives of our youth are being wasted and families are destroyed, and all because of the chemicals called shabu, cocaine, cannabis, and heroine,” Duterte said.

David called Duterte’s position of justifying the casualties from the sometimes “nasty and bloody” illegal drug operations as an attempt to protect human life, illogical.

The bishop of Caloocan said the Church continues to support the government’s anti-illegal drive as long as it does lead to loss of human life.

“The fight against illegal drugs must indeed be relentless, but the killings—either by the police or by masked vigilantes—must be stopped! This will remain as our stubborn and relentless plea,” David said.

This was in response to Duterte’s claim the Church and other human rights advocate are not protesting enough against drug lords, drug dealers, and drug pushers.