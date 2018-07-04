ADB lines up $7.1-billion loans to PHL over next 3 years

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) will extend some $7.1 billion worth of loans to the Philippines in the next three years.

The Manila-based multilateral development bank, the National Economic and Development Authority, and the Department of Finance recently signed the memorandum of understanding for the sovereign lending program to the Philippines from 2019

to 2021.

“The ADB is committed to working closely and collaboratively with the government of the Philippines to ensure that we deliver on our pipeline of projects,” said ADB Country Director for the Philippines Kelly Bird after the signing ceremony.

The government’s “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program will be supported by the proposed lending program, with two-thirds of the ADB pipeline, or about $4.5 billion.

These projects aim to connect regions and communities and manage urbanization, such as railways, bridges, roads and flood management.

The remaining one-third of the pipeline, or $2.6 billion, will be allocated for policy support and social assistance in the areas of inclusive finance, capital market development, local government development and youth employment.

The ADB said the agreement covers an indicative three-year rolling program that is revisited annually.

“I am very happy about this program,” said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia. “The ADB has been very cooperative and helpful in our objectives to sustain our economic growth and achieve inclusive development. This will help bring us closer to our longer-term vision of a prosperous, middle-income country, where no one is poor by 2040.”

The details of the pipeline will be disclosed in the upcoming Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) for 2019-2021, which is slated for approval by the ADB Board of Directors next month.

However, the ADB said the COBP will focus on accelerating infrastructure and long-term investments and promoting local economic development.

The plan will also focus on human capital investments which will support the government’s objective of lowering poverty to 14 percent of the population by 2022, from the current 21.6 percent.

“The ADB has been a very responsive partner,” said DOF Assistant Secretary Maria Edita Tan. “When we asked them to consider cofinancing some of the large infrastructure projects under the BBB program, the ADB immediately stepped up to the challenge.”

Also present at the ceremony were officials from implementing agencies, such as the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Established in 1966, the ADB is owned by 67 members—48 from the region. In 2017 the ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.