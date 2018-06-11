ADB lending $7.92 billion to PHL in next 4 years for ‘Build, Build, Build’

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is extending $7.92 billion-worth of loans to the Philippines in the next four years, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

In a statement, NEDA said the loans will benefit the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program since many of the projects to be financed will be on infrastructure.

“The focus on project investments for infrastructure over the next years is welcome. This makes us more optimistic that the Build, Build, Build program will be rolled out without delay,” NEDA Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan said.

In a recent meeting at the NEDA headquarters, ADB said it’s lending pipeline will amount to $945 million for 2018; $2.47 billion for 2019; $2.40 billion for 2020; and $2.10 billion in 2021.

For 2018, NEDA said the lending pipeline covers two policy-based loans (PBLs) worth $600 million, one results-based loan worth $300 million, and two other projects worth $45 million.

For 2019, data showed there are two PBLs worth $600 million and eight projects worth $1.87 billion and in 2020, there will be two PBLs worth $600 million and six projects worth $1.8 billion.

In 2021, NEDA said there will be two PBLs worth $600 million and seven projects worth $1.5 billion.

“Our robust pipeline of projects and programs for the next three years from 2019 to 2021 reflects our seriousness to Philippine development,” Kelly Bird, country director of ADB in the Philippines, said.

NEDA said ADB has been providing the Philippines PBLs in the form of budget support for structural reforms and development expenditure programs.

Tungpalan added that investment loans provide greater clarity in terms of results, costs and benefits, and time frame of projects.

ADB-Philippines Principal Country Specialist Joven Z. Balbosa said the main features of ADB’s proposed operational support are responsive to needed infrastructure investments in the government’s Build Build Build program.

“As we progress from 2019 to 2021, we see that the projects are increasing in terms of numbers and amount,” Balbosa explained.

Tungpalan said program loans will be guided by the Philippine government’s overall fiscal programming. For project loans, the NEDA Board’s Investment Coordination Committee vets on the viability of proposed projects while the Department of Finance (DOF) assesses how these will be financed.

A memorandum of understanding on ADB’s pipeline of projects is expected to be signed this month by ADB and the Philippine government through NEDA and the DOF.