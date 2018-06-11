ADB exec cites role of ITS in solving traffic congestion

Intelligent transport systems (ITS) can help improve traffic congestion in Asian countries like Metro Manila, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In an Asian Development Blog on Monday, ADB East Asia Department Senior Transport Specialist Susan Lim said ITS refers to technologies, such as Waze, and technologies used by transportation network companies (TNCs) Uber and Grab that allow ride sharing.

She added there are ITS or applications that allow cyclists to find better routes, as well as commuters to help them determine train lines that are in service.

“ITS tools improve efficiency and productivity. We make more informed decisions about when and how to travel, which, in turn, mitigate traffic congestion. Having a robust, comprehensive ITS framework boosts economic growth by enabling citizens and governments to better manage their resources,” Lim said.

The economies in the region, such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Seoul, she said, have turned to ITS to address congestion issues.

Singapore uses ITS to determine congestion pricing schemes; Hong Kong allows cashless spending in public transportation through these technologies; and Seoul provides real-time bus arrival and departure schedules for passengers through ITS.

Lim added that in China, the government aims to push ITS penetration by controlling traffic and capitalize on it to create modern, green and livable cities.

In Xiong’an, Gui’an New District in Guizhou Province, Lim said, the government is targeting the use of ITS in 60 percent of public transport and 80 percent green transport to meet the demand of a 120 percent increase in population by 2030.

“Although not all countries can take such ambitious approaches to developing their own ITS, with suitable preparation many will find that some level of ITS implementation is well within reach. To achieve this goal, countries should specifically include ITS creation in their national development plans and transport master plans,” Lim said.

“Incorporating ITS approaches into transport projects is therefore a good way for countries to improve return on their infrastructure investment, as well as generate savings through increased transport efficiency,” she added.

Traffic is a major concern for megacities like the Philippines. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) estimated in 2014 that if the national government fails to act, congestion in Metro Manila could balloon to P6 billion a day by 2030.

JICA said that this is almost three times or 2.5 times the estimate of P2.4 billion a day in 2012.

The study also stated that without intervention, traffic demand could increase by 13 percent in less than two decades. This also means that households need to spend no less than 20 percent of their monthly household income for transport.