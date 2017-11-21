AC Energy in solar-power deal for Tawi-Tawi school

AC Energy Corp. has partnered with Kennedy Renewable + Technology Corp. (KRTC) to address the power shortage and provide the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Tawi-Tawi with solar-power panels.

“Our company sees great value in not only providing electricity to far-flung regions of our country, but also to critical institutions of growth like MSU,” AC Energy President Eric Francia said. “Partnering with [KRTC] and MSU to stabilize their campus power supply directly impacts the quality of education that the school’s students will receive,” Francia added. ”We are excited about the possibilities energy can provide—especially to the education of our future generation.”

Seven campus buildings were outfitted with solar panels, hybrid inverters and batteries, providing not only 141-kilowatt-hour capacity to the university, but also energy-storage capability. The system works in tandem with the local power supply, thereby reducing the impact of electrical disruptions and lowering the school’s cost of electricity.

AC Energy provided technical and financial support, while Kennedy acted as the main developer and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

“The successful launch of this project highlights the reality of conglomerates successfully working with small companies that labor under challenging circumstances to promote sustainable development,” KRTC Chairman Philip Ella Juico said. “Many more projects like this will help advance the cause of energy derived from sources that are replenished by nature.”

Officials emphasized this renewable source of power enhances MSU’s role, as the only university in the province, in providing quality education, despite the inefficiencies in the current local power situation.

In these far-flung areas, access to electricity is directly linked to access to education. As the island’s sole institution for higher education, MSU Tawi-Tawi is now closer to its goal of producing experts in fisheries and agriculture, which are key drivers of their local industry.

AC Energy is one of the fastest-growing businesses of Ayala Corp., with more than $1 billion of invested and committed capital, with investments in renewable energy (RE) and conventional power.

AC Energy is positioned to exceed 2,000 megawatts (MW) of attributable generation capacity and scale up its RE portfolio to over 1,000 MW by 2020.

AC Energy is expanding beyond the Philippines and expected to grow its presence in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian markets.