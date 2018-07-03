ABS-CBN, GMA TV ratings war rolls on

RIVAL broadcasters ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc. on Tuesday claimed dominance in the ratings war last month, citing different research companies as their sources.

The Lopez-led entertainment and multimedia conglomerate claimed to have posted a higher national-average audience share in June.

Citing data from Kantar Media, ABS-CBN said it recorded a solid 45-percent audience share nationwide, an 13-point lead over GMA’s 32 percent.

ABS-CBN also claimed it fared better against GMA in the prime-time block after it registered a 48-percent audience share, significantly higher than its rival’s 33 percent.

The prime-time block is the most important part of the day when most Filipinos watch TV and advertisers put a larger chunk of their investment in to reach more consumers effectively.

Aside from prime time, ABS-CBN won in other time blocks nationwide that included the morning block with 39 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent; noontime block with 47 percent versus GMA’s 31 percent; and afternoon block with 44 percent, versus GMA’s 36 percent.

The Lopez-led broadcaster also attracted more viewers than GMA in other areas. It won the ratings game in Total Luzon with an average total-day audience share of 41 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent; in Total Visayas with 54 percent versus GMA’s 24 percent; in Total Mindanao with 53 percent versus GMA’s 26 percent; and Metro Manila with 43 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent.

These claims were disputed by GMA, however, which cited data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

It claimed to have dominated in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (Nutam) with a 41.6-percent average household audience share, ahead of ABS-CBN’s 38.3 percent.

GMA, likewise, continued to dominate Nutam’s morning block with a people-audience share of 37.2 percent beating ABS-CBN’s 37 percent, and the afternoon block with 42.9 percent as against its rival’s 38.6 percent.

The Gozon-led network also claimed to have furthered its leadership position in Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of all urban households in the country.

In Urban Luzon GMA won across all-day parts and registered an average household share of 46.4 percent, while ABS-CBN posted only 32.6 percent.

In Mega Manila GMA registered an average audience share of 48.1 percent, way ahead of the competitor’s 29.5 percent.

ABS-CBN sources its data from Kantar Media, which uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

GMA bases its claims to leadership from Nielsen data, which has a nationwide sample size of 3,500 urban and rural homes.