‘Abolish the Senate’: House leaders renew push for unicameral legislature under federal form of government

For leaders of the House of Representatives, the Senate is proving to be a mere duplication, waste of resources and cause of delay in the legislative process that they would rather that the upper chamber is abolished.

Proof of this, they noted, is the growing collection of House-approved bills and resolutions—close to 40 already a year-and-a-half into the Duterte administration—that is gathering dust at the Senate.

This makes the proposed shift to a unicameral system of legislature under a federal form of government more pressing. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez believes that a unicameral body is preferable to speed up the process of enacting needed laws, and enable the country to adapt to rapid changing developments and compete with other countries in an increasingly global economy.

However, Alvarez said it’s still up to the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments’ four technical working groups to propose the features of the new federal government, including whether to retain a bicameral legislature or adopt a unicameral body for the purpose.

Under the current legislative process, the lower chamber should transmit its approved bills to the Senate for its own deliberations and approval. Both chambers should also agree and pass one version of a bill through bicameral conference committee.

House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chairman Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur said that, with a unicameral system, it would be easier to accomplish its agenda.

“It would be easier to pass bills if we have a unicameral legislative system,” he said.

The Congress of the Philippines is a bicameral body, which is composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“We have passed so many bills in the 17th Congress which is pending in Senate. Even the death penalty bill was passed several months ago [in the lower chamber], but until now no action has been taken by the Senate,” he said.

For his part, House Committee on Bank and Financial Intermediaries Chairman Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar said besides bringing the key to countryside development and the attainment of peace in Mindanao, federalism will provide cooperation among members of Congress.

“I support federalism. Under federalism, bills and other issues will also be acted upon immediately because of the regional assembly. The national legislative assembly will just focus on national concerns like foreign relations, national security, among others,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu of Batangas said federalism will fast-track the process of lawmaking and expedite the implementation of government programs and projects for the benefit of the Filipino people.

For his part, House Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chairman Alfredo Benitez of Negros Occidental said the Senate is only a duplication of legislative work of the lower chamber, “causing delay and wasting resources”.

No rift

Alvarez made it clear that he has no personal rift with the Senate headed by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III.

This, despite Alvarez’s appeal for the Senate to work harder and pass important measures on the legislative agenda of the Duterte administration that the House of Representatives already passed and are now awaiting action by the senators.

Alvarez said there is nothing personal with his recent comments on the performance of the Senate.

Pimentel defended the Senate, saying that when it comes to the deliberation and approval of proposed measures, the senators study the bills thoroughly before passing them.

He said the Senate should just face reality and admit its shortcomings, citing the death penalty bill that the House has passed in March last year, but remains pending in the Senate.

Restoration of capital punishment is one of the top campaign promises of President Duterte in the 2016 presidential election as part of his campaign against crime and illegal drugs.

Alvarez said the slow passage of important pieces of legislation can be addressed through a shift to a federal form of government that the ruling party, Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino, is pushing.

