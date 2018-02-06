AboitizPower among top importers in Davao for 2017

ABOITIZPOWER subsidiary Therma South Inc. (TSI) was recently recognized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Collection District 12 as the eighth Top Importer in the Port of Davao for 2017.

During the awarding ceremony on January 22, BOC District 12 Collector Erastus Austria lauded TSI, as well as 19 other importers and exporters for their contribution to the agency’s P2.8-billion collection surplus last year.

“2017 is the 90th year of the Port of Davao. This very important milestone was made extra special because of your contribution to our performance. In 2017 we collected a total of P16.4 billion versus the P13.6-billion target for the year. This resulted in a P2.8-billion surplus in our collection target,” Austria told the awardees.

For Austria, these companies made history as they helped propel the Port of Davao to become the country’s top district in terms of collection surplus. The last time the district had breached the billion-peso surplus mark was in 2014 with P1.4 billion.

“Thank you to all our stakeholders. Collection District 12 stands on top of all the other 17 collection districts in terms of total collection surplus in the previous year. Thanks to all of you. This would not have been possible without your contribution and this is a sign of a healthy local economy and growing business climate,” Austria said.

TSI has been regularly importing coal from Indonesia in the operation of the 300-megawatt Davao Baseload Power Plant in Toril, Davao City. The power plant is the first in Mindanao to utilize the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology and is the first in the Philippines to be built with a coal dome. These features help ensure the plant’s operations have the least possible adverse effects to the community and the environment.