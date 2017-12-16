A whole new (Monster Hunter) world

FOR the not so hardcore gamers, or those “seasonal” ones who make use of the holiday break by binge-gaming or finishing up those saved games in their hard drives, there’s one more incentive for you to wrap up those unfinished quests before the year ends.

Monster hunter world

AS you all know, Capcom’s third-biggest franchise title (after “Street Fighter” and “Resident Evil”) is coming out this January, and if you’ve ever played any of the “Monster Hunter” games you know that, once hunting season begins, it almost never ends.

Last month, I had the opportunity to sit down with two of Capcom’s lead developers—Yuya Tokuda (Game Director) and Ryozo Tsujimoto (Game Producer), thanks to our friends from Datablitz. Big shoutout to Sir Winston, Orpha and Sara for making these things happen. That’s why I only get my games from them!

I must admit, I’ve been a left behind in the series. I played the first Monster Hunter on the PS2 and barely got past the initial quests when it came to the PSP version, not because I lost interest but it was just quite difficult for me.

The presentation had already started when I arrived, and they were in the middle of showcasing some of the new stuff both in software and hardware, including the limited-edition Rathalos PS4 Console, which is also expected to hit the Philippines next month. But first, a quick recap. Monster Hunter (or Monsuta Hant”) is an action role-playing game where players take the role of a Hunter. Hunters are given quests by locals to slay or trap large monsters across various landscapes.

Its main appeal lies in amassing loot or items gained from slaying these monsters, gathering resources, and quest rewards to improve their weapons, armor and other items, which, in turn, allow the players to face more powerful monsters. While initially a single-player game, the succeeding titles allow up to four-player cooperative play, with all Hunters working together to take down monsters—and that’s where its biggest appeal is. I remember a meeting a group of friends who would gather every weekend to just play Monster Hunter for hours!

The series has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, principally in Japan and other Asian countries, but has had little success in the Western market due to the game’s difficult learning curve. The battle elements are often frantic and exciting because of the time limit. Players need to time their attacks carefully in response to the monster’s own. Think “Destiny” meets “Dark Souls” with monsters that look like dragons and dinosaurs—you get the idea.

In the next part of their presentation, Mr. Tokuda played a demo (similar to the one playable at the ESGS) to highlight some of the interesting new features of the game. They introduced us to a couple of monsters, like the Great Girros and Radobaan—which, by the way, looked really awesome and very tempting to hunt—and the featured monster, Nergigante!

Watching Tokuda play, you could feel the intensity, as this monster is capable of dealing high amounts of damage and can do one-hit KOs.

He gave us some tips, saying Negigante’s horns indicate status—if white, it is more susceptible to the hunter’s attacks. On the other hand, if it is black, it indicates that it is in rage mode. Tokuda said the environment will play a huge factor in gameplay (both for the hunters and the monsters). The flora and fauna around you, for example, can be utilized on top of the players’ items, meaning you can use vines as traps or use those stun toads to paralyze enemies.

He added that there will also be “monster vs monster” encounters during your quests, and that there’s an Exploration/Expedition mode, which will allow players to freely roam the map outside of quests.

A brave new world

WORLD is the first Monster Hunter game that’s really designed for online play, and it’s the first title to rethink some of the series’ most off-putting conventions.

Mr. Tsujimoto said they brought the series back to consoles because of the clamor of fans to recreate and upgrade the core Monster Hunter experience. He added that there’s a much larger development team working on the title to fully utilize the capabilities of current-generation consoles.

“I think the platform that we’ve been putting our games on has been a limitation in the West due to the difference in how much further reach there is in Japan on portable hardware. So now that we’re coming back to console, as has been much requested by our fans, I think that’s one of the hurdles already gone for the Western audience to get into this series,” Tsujimoto pointed out in a previous interview.

While the visuals are probably the most noticeable upgrade, the developers said they will be introducing a lot of new features to breathe new life into the franchise while retaining the core concepts that longtime fans of the game have enjoyed.

Perhaps the most welcome additions to the game, however, is that it’s become more accessible to noobs and wannabe hunters. If you’ve played any of the games, you know that Monster Hunter can be a bit too difficult. It has steep learning curve that requires a lot of patience and, while a favorite of hardcore fans, it has discouraged a lot of interested players from really spending time with the game.

For World, the Capcom guys promised that they will give players a longer time to learn and get used to the controls and gameplay. And while it won’t be easy, they said the difficulty will increase a bit more gradually. There’s even a fully voiced and animated guide, called “The Handler,” who will pop up on screen to explain the game’s basic mechanics.

“We want to meet the expectations of players who have been into Monster Hunter even before World,” Tsujimoto said. As such, all 14 weapons from previous entries in the series are back to make veteran players feel right at home using their favorite hunting gear. Tokuda added the game’s “world” is two or three times bigger than that of previous entries, which also means that you can expect even bigger monsters this time. “Tall as mountains,” he described.

The areas will also be seamlessly connected allowing the hunters to explore and move from one zone to another without a loading screen.

As I mentioned earlier, the biggest appeal of Monster Hunter is being able to hunt with friends and, in Monster Hunter: World, the new “drop-in, drop-out” feature allows players to enter quests alone and still have friends enter the game mid-battle. Up to four people can take on a quest together. And, as they say, friends who slay together, stay together.

Monster Hunter: World will be released on January 26, 2018, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will be available first at Datablitz.

PROTECT YOUR X

LAST week, I finally got the Iphone X or 10 from Smart. I figured it would be cheaper to get it on a Smart postpaid plan for P3,199 instead of buying the device and shell out a huge amount money outright.

Smart’s iPhone X plan P3,199/month has a lock-in period of 24 months. The amount includes a P1,700 cash out and Plan 1499 that gives you unlimited texts to all networks, 60-minute calls to all networks, 9GB data allowance per month, a free app of your choice (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Waze) and free one-month Gadget Shield. Moreover, the monthly device fee can be charged to your monthly bill at the get-go for greater convenience. As such, you don’t need to worry about coughing up a huge initial cash-out payment, or max out your credit card.

But what made getting the Smart iPhoneX more memorable was that I got it on the same day as Kris Aquino, who went to the Smart store in SM Megamall to document how she got her iPhone X. She initially teased that she was going to be “meeting an X” in her Instagram post, which got people talking. Turns out, the X she was referring to was the latest iPhone.

Because her appearance was unannounced, the people there were surprised to see Kris and her crew arrive at the Smart store. She began by asking why she should give the X a chance even though she already has the iPhone 8 Plus. Convinced, she proceeded to the customer-service desk to to sign up and unbox her phone. She tried FaceID, the Animoji, and even took a selfie with the staff, who assisted her.

They then shot an episode for her YouTube channel, wherein she continued talking about her other Xs—or exes—before ending it with why she decided to get the X on a Smart Plan. As Kris said, “Lets be honest with ourselves: If you’re an Apple fan, the iPhone X is your dream gadget and probably the only thing you want for Christmas, right?”

I must say, I love my Huawei Mate 10 phone, but even I can’t deny that the iPhone 10 is an equally stunning device.

Just like when people ask me what camera I use when I take a selfie (Mate 10), I also hear whispers of admiration whenever I take out my iPhone X. And because I’ve made quite an investment on the X, I’m certainly not entrusting it to just any other case. So, even before unboxing my phone, I immediately went to find an Otterbox case.

OtterBox has set the standard for protection from the very beginning and is still the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the United States, and it continues to uphold that tradition with a full lineup of cases for the iPhone X. Starting with Defender Series, OtterBox has innovated 26 different case styles for iPhone over the past decade. Case designs have evolved to be more sleek and accommodate an ever-increasing number of features, but one thing has remained the same: trusted protection.

Each iPhone case design undergoes a minimum of 24 tests across more than 238 hours to earn the OtterBox Certified Drop+Protection seal. These tests ensure lasting protection from drops, bumps, scratches and dings.

If you’re looking for something fashionable, check out the Symmetry Series. It has a sleek and raised beveled edge that provides extra protection for the touchscreen during facedown drops. I got a clear one with glitters as I wanted to show off the silver back of my phone.

Also available in classic solids, trendy graphics, fully clear and clear graphics, it’s the perfect fashion statement. Then there’s the Pursuit Series, which guards against drops, dust and dirt intrusion, and is perfect for an outdoor adventure or average day in the office. This two-piece case snaps around each device for a perfect fit.

The Defender Series is the original protective case for iPhone with 10 years of design and development behind it. The rugged multi-layer case features a shell and outer slipcover to absorb and dissipate shock.

Other cases you could choose from are the Commuter Series, with the outer shell and inner slipcover combining to pull shock away from the device, and port covers keep debris out. The Strada Series Folio offers a luxurious 100-percent genuine leather cover and trusted protection. A new variant I discovered is the uniVERSE Case System, featuring a slim, protective OtterBox case with a modular rail mount on the back that allows the attachment of a variety of accessories.

Now that you have your glass back protected, you might also want to get the Otterbox Alpha Glass to protect that beautiful front screen. The Alpha Glass is compatible with all Otterbox cases.

OtterBox is available at OtterBox retail kiosks, Power Mac Center, iStudio, InBox and Mobile1.