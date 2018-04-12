A timeless Constant presence

ON February 26, Frederique Constant officially launched its newest Philippine boutique at The Podium in Mandaluyong City. Special guests, friends and the media gathered to celebrate the occasion in the luxury Swiss brand’s goal of expanding in the country.

The program was formally opened by the event’s host, Carlos Araneta, who provided a brief introduction of the brand, together with a video showcasing Frederique Constant’s history and heritage.

Setting the tone for the celebration, Rainier Jacinto, marketing manager for Frederique Constant Philippines, welcomed all who were present, and had the honor of introducing Williams Besse, international sales director for Frederique Constant. Besse then succeeded with a presentation of Frederique Constant Genéve’s present plans and future innovations, emphasizing the objective of the Swiss brand, which is to have more people enjoy luxury through its timepieces.

Getting everyone excited was the unveiling of the world’s first 3.0 watch, Frederique Constant’s new Hybrid Manufacture. Designed in keeping with classical watchmaking principles and updated with innovative 21st century techniques, the Hybrid Manufacture combines the traditional automatic mechanical movement with the digital functionality of a smartwatch.

The Hybrid Manufacture has the fundamental functions of a smartwatch such as activity tracking, sleep monitoring and dynamic coaching, as well as a world timer. Besse revealed that the unique new addition to the Hybrid Manufacture is what Frederique Constant has incorporated as a “diagnostic tool” called Calibre Analytics. It measures and analyzes parameters of the movement’s performance and health, which includes rate, amplitude and beat error of the watch. All information can be controlled and accessed via the accompanying smartphone application.

The world’s first mechanical smartwatch is intended for people who are primarily interested in technology-rich watches that still bear the elegance and simplicity of a traditional-looking timepiece. Everyone in the audience was giddy when Besse revealed that the brand is releasing four versions of this revolutionary timepiece, one of which is a limited edition with a run of just 888 pieces worldwide. Every Hybrid Manufacture comes with its own automatic winder which serves as a storage box that winds your watch and at the same time charges the battery for its smart functions. Indeed, the Swiss brand wants people to enjoy high-quality watches at sensible prices.

Unveiling such a groundbreaking new timepiece got everyone revved up and the fun didn’t stop there as guests were then escorted to the Frederique Constant boutique for the official ribbon-cutting, which was led by Williams Besse and Rainier Jacinto. Together with esteemed guests Christian Mathay, assistant vice president of SM Premier Malls; Mayor Carmelita Abalos of Mandaluyong City, Swiss Ambassador Andrea Reichlin, award-winning actress LJ Reyes, CNN Philippines Host James Deakin and actor Rocco Nacino, they officially presented the new store to the public.

Soon after, a raffle draw was also held, seeing two happy guests walk away from the grand opening with a Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch each.

This occasion definitely marks a new chapter for the brand in the Philippine market.

To find out more about the luxury Swiss timepiece maker, visit Frederique Constant’s newest boutique at the ground level of The Podium, or check out www.tempus.com.ph.