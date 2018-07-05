A Spanish food â€˜Trypâ€™

SPANISH cuisine has been part and parcel of my food history, which goes back to when I was a young child poking around in my Lolaâ€™s kitchen, setting the table, then sitting for dinner and partaking of her latest culinary creation.

She was an amazing cook who had traditional family dishes memorized in her head, but was not afraid to cut out and try the featured quirky recipes in her favorite womenâ€™s magazines. (I have a very strong and vivid recollection of fried chicken with cheese whiz, for instance, which I still crave once in a while, but am too chicken to recreate, pun intended, because I might find it hideous now that Iâ€™m an adult, making me then question my tastebudsâ€™ memory.)

And while her daily dose of fried pork chop with the crispy rind got me through the worst of my intermediate grades in elementary school, it was her Lengua Estofado (Ox Tongue Braised in Tomato Sauce) and Bacalao (usually made from salted cod fish, but she used large daing or dried fish) that my tummyÂ and heart treasure. Perhaps, because these two were main features in our family celebrations, especially during Christmas Day (although the latter was served more often during Good Friday), that I remember them the most.

Even special occasions which called for the family to dine out would usually end up in a Spanish restaurant, especially during my Papaâ€™s birthday. As far as my brain synapses can ascertain, my first Spanish dining experience started at Casa Colas, which later became Albaâ€™s Restaurante EspaÃ±ol (along Polaris Streetâ€”yes! yes! Iâ€™m that ancient).

But thank heaven for the Spaniards in our midst, both of the insulares, peninsulares, and mestizo varieties, as well as professional local chefs, that we have now have a surfeit of restaurants devoted to Spanish cuisine.

For instance, Chef J Gamboa of Cirkulo Restaurant, one of my favorite restaurants, makes regular trips to Spain to eat and refresh his palate. My go-to dishes at Cirkulo are usually the Cochinillo (crisp sucking pig), Paella Cirkulo (which has duck and pork), and Lengua Sevillana (ox tongue in mushroom sauce).

When Bar Pintxos opened in Alabang Hills,Â Big Sister and I immediately paid it a visit and fell in love with its Lamb Paella. Damn. Not only was it a different take on the usual paella weâ€™ve all grown up with, but it was also incredibly flavorful. A recent visit to its Salcedo branchâ€”thank you!â€”found me slobbering all over its off-menu items, including its oh-so-tender beef cheeks and an entire fresh bisugo simply sautÃ©ed in olive oil. (Hereâ€™s crossing my fingers that they are headed to Quezon City next, which unfortunately doesnâ€™t have enough choices for Spanish restaurants.)

Then a recent visit to Poblacion in Makati found me rediscovering Albaâ€™s treats, which are available during a lunch buffet for a reasonable price. I went immediately for the Paella Valenciana, with the waitstaff graciously scraping off and serving me the tutong or socarrat. Still dependable after all these years.

Even Tryp at Wyndham Hotel, with its featured restaurant Milagritos (little miracles), has been able to up the culinary game in that neck of the woods. On invite by Mari del Rosario, president and CEO of the Phimma Microtel Hotels Inc., I was able to indulge in my love for traditional Spanish cuisine. Although Milagritos is promoted as a restaurant catering to an international array of dishes, its young Chef Gino Santayana served us an array of mouthwatering time-honored Spanish dishes like Gambas al Ajillo, cold-served Pulpo in olive oil and Paella Misto (which had seafood and meats).

And while the theme of this piece is about Spanish cuisine, I need to specially cite Chef Ginoâ€™s very Pinoy salted egg chicken skinâ€”a crispy, heart-loving treat (hahaha!) with a vinegar dip, which I could see myself enjoying with fried garlic rice and atchara (pickled papaya relish) on the side, or served as bar chow with a San Miguel Dry (or red wine!) while watching the setting sun in Manila Bay paint the sky in iridescent colors. The restaurantâ€™s wide wrap-around windows give diners an expansive view of the bay, kicking up dining to an extra mesmerizing level.

Chef Gino, who graduated from the College of Saint Benilde, and was allowed to play and eat in Madrid on a trip with his boss Mari, promised to feed us more of his sincerely crafted dishes on our next visit.

****

Milagritos Restaurant is on third floor of Tryp by Wyndham, Seaside corner JW Diokno Boulevard, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. Call 840-800.