A passion for perfection

IT all started in April 2001 as a small restaurant in Manila, the name “Ibarras” was inspired by their venues’ Art Deco Facade, wood-paneled floors and intimate garden in patio reminiscent of the old city.

In the Noli Me Tangere novel, Juan Crisostomo Ibarra showed the character of grace and confidence, respectful and well-educated. That was the idea behind the business—a memorable celebrations through event and catering services that reflect the Ibarra’s persona.

The first-ever venue was built along Padre Faura Street, the Ibarra’s Garden, which became an industry forerunner for banquets and all occasions. Due to the increasing demand of debut and wedding industry, they expanded their operations in 2004 and established a new branch in Quezon City, the Plaza Ibarra. Then come 2010 and 2011, the Bella Ibarra in Quezon Avenue and Villa Ibarra in Tagaytay were introduced to the public, respectively.

Now, 2017 Casa Ibarra brings modern Filipino sensibility of making memories on another level. The launching of Casa Ibarra at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay exemplifies the Filipino tradition and perfection. The venue’s interior design is unique through the use of different elements like wood, capiz, raffia fabric and Mindanao’s traditional T’nalak weave. These native materials can be found throughout the building’s design, accents of its Filipino identity. On the second floor is Sala de Amor, which boasts of six huge capiz chandeliers made of approximately 20,000 capiz shells. Lighted onyx pillars hold up this grand ballroom that can accommodate a total of 350 guests.

A grand stairway adds elegance to the whole place as the steps light up dramatically when a celebrant or a couple walks on them. The celebrant is also offered a well-appointed private room on the upper floors to prepare for the grand entrance. It took them more than one year and a half to finish Sala de Amor, which was built by 200 workers. Casa Ibarra also features the Alegria and Hermosa Function Rooms. Each room can accommodate as much as 140 guests, or can be combined for a larger party on the ground floor. Like a sizeable four-story Filipino house from the Spanish period, Casa Ibarra’s architecture stands out almost immediately in its rather business-looking location. The façade has porte-cochere, where guests can be dropped off. Its balcony can host more intimate gatherings and can be set-up for a wedding ceremony with as much as 80 guests.

Upon entering the building, homage to Monet, a Filipino French artist Olivia d’ Aboville’s specifically commissioned artwork for Casa Ibarra greet visitors with its ethereal beauty. Eleven parking slots are allotted for the couple and families. Besides a sophisticated setting, Casa Ibarra offers event packages where clients see and experience true value for their money.

Wedding packages, for example can go for as low as P133,000, which is inclusive of venue, food and beverage, as well as sound system, venue styling and other amenities.

“It really depends on the client’s food preference, the size of their event and the inclusions that they want. We offer reasonable packages because we believe that every client should be able to get the maximum value from their money,” said Grizelle Lim, Casa Ibarra operations manager.

Casa Ibarra has a wide selection of Western, Mediterranean, Oriental, Spanish and Filipino menus. Among the best sellers are Ibarra’s braised beef shank, seafood paella and Ibarra’s Hickory pork spare ribs supported by well-trained banquet staff that ensures the Casa Ibarra’s standards of service. Weddings, debut, baptism, birthdays, corporate events, product launches, office parties, anniversaries, Christmas parties, golden weddings and more are all events that fall under Ibarra’s wide belt of experience.

Casa Ibarra and other branches are open to more memorable events—committed to giving excellent service, hassle free, sophisticated and yet affordable by providing a wide array of packages that will suit everyone’s needs.

