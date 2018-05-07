A good waiting attitude

Author Joyce Meyer once said, “Patience is not simply the ability to wait—it’s how we behave while we’re waiting.” When Jayson Ramos lost his job, he ventured on to something new while waiting for the next job opportunity. He took on a hobby, principally to reduce stress, not knowing that it would turn into a commercially viable activity. Jayson has prior experience in gardening; when he was younger, he grew fruits and vegetables in his family’s backyard.

Most people would consider growing bonsai trees reinforces a person’s patience. If nurtured well, bonsai trees usually live far longer than human beings. When growing a bonsai tree, some use cuttings, while others start from a seed. Jayson used cuttings or materyales, as he calls them. It took him at least two years to grow something that resembled a tree. Had he chosen to start with a seed, it would have taken Jayson at least 10 years. The hardest part is really in the waiting.

But Jayson’s patience has paid off. From a mere P500 worth of materyales, plus a few relaxing hours of patiently pruning, wiring and nurturing, Jayson generated about a thousand percent return on investment, in a period of three years. Since 2015, when he lost his job as a messenger, Jayson has sold around 20 bonsai trees to neighbors, friends and his coworkers today in Philippine Airlines.

In the same vein, changing a company’s culture also requires patience, and most would say that such a change will pay huge dividends in the long run. In my term as Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), I introduced a management philosophy, which, unbeknownst to me at that time, was very similar to principles of servant leadership.

Professor Dirk van Dierendonck of the Rotterdam School of Management says that the servant leadership model is not necessarily suited to every organization. This model, he says, is particularly beneficial to team-driven performance, especially in service-oriented establishments, and to companies that require innovation, such as tech companies. Dirk also added that more than any style of leadership, “servant leadership addresses the psychological needs of people“ because it builds a sense of community within the organization. If employees feel a sense of belongingness, a collective responsibility is created, which, in turn, fosters a greater individual productivity.

With the help of inspirational author and speaker Chinkee Tan and Christian mentors led by Niels Riconalla, a few years ago, the BI conducted a series of workshops to promote a mind-set reminding everyone, that as workers in government, we are meant to serve and not be served. We tried to create a long-term servant leadership culture, in which several attributes are still embedded in some key officers in the Bureau today. Allow me to recognize such public servants in the BI who have consistently displayed the 10 qualities of a servant leader as described by Robert Greenleaf. They are Arvin Santos (Empathy), Hazel Barroso, (Listening), Jun Jun Gevero (Awareness), Jake Licas (Healing), Roy Ledesma (Conceptualization), Noly Maminta (Persuasive), Red Marinas (Stewardship), Estanislao Canta (Foresight), Jun Manahan (Community building), and Tonette Mangrobang (Committed to growth of others).

I pay tribute to all of them who still exercise those qualities in their respective positions in the Bureau in such a way that the servant leader philosophy is slowly becoming an integral part of the BI culture. It is not there yet. But, similar to the bonsai trees, the hardest part in any culture change is in the waiting. And, the attitude of the persons involved while waiting will dictate its survival in the organization.

In the Bible, Romans 8:24-25 says, “For in this hope we were saved. But hope that is seen is no hope at all. Who hopes for what they already have? But if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.” Whenever he grows bonsai, Jayson does not see any sign of life except the bare cutting. He is optimistic that it will grow with the proper care and attention. We should also have hope that the culture change in government agencies, apparently unseen, will stay and flourish with the right mix of servant leaders.