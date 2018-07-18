A full Cup

WORLD Cup Russia 2018 has come and gone and gave us all a Finals to remember. France has brought home the Fifa World Cup Trophy made by Stabilimento Artistico Bertoni company in Italy—a 36.8-centimeter-high, 6.1-kilogram trophy made of 18 carat gold with a malachite base depicting two human figures holding up the earth. And all is well in their part of the universe.

This is only France’s second World Cup title after making the finals for just the third time in its football history. It won its first Fifa World Cup title ever in 1998 by defeating Brazil, 3-0. But prior to that, Italy had crushed France’s heart in 2006 by taking the Cup on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw.

This time Les Bleus came home like conquering heroes to chants of Liberte, Égalite, Mbappe! Their 19-year old Algerian-Cameroonian player Kylian Mbappe wowed the world and made history by being the youngest player since Pele to score in a World Cup final.

Though they have won only twice in the World Cup finals, France has its mark stamped all over the tournament. First, the French “invented” the World Cup. The Fifa World Cup was first held in 1930 when the world’s football governing body decided to stage an international men’s football tournament for the first time under the leadership of its then-President Jules Rimet—a Frenchman. The first ever World Cup goal was scored by Lucien Laurent, another Frenchman, who can still do magical things with his feet, though he is turning 82 in December.

Even the Fifa World Cup Trophy started out as French. Before the current Fifa World Cup trophy (first used in 1974 to the present day) was awarded to World Cup titlists, the earlier trophy—made of gold-plated sterling silver and lapis lazuli was called the Jules Rimet trophy in honor of its forward-looking, grand-thinking French president. It depicted Nike, the goddess of victory, so its original name, however, was Victory. Later, it was renamed the Jules Rimet Trophy and was in use from 1930 to 1970.

It is interesting to note that the last time the French national soccer team had won the World Cup Finals, Kylian Mbappe hadn’t even been born yet. Credit the young fellow and his colleagues for their supreme confidence and for not feeling the pressure to end two decades of winless World Cups. As they say, some things are destined to happen. And stars are always waiting to be born.

But hats off as well to Croatia for being the darlings of world football for these past four weeks. They both shocked and pleasantly surprised the world with how they defied the odds and got to the finals with a heady mix of talent, willpower and spirit. They had downed opponents who were expected to defeat them. They had shown the extent and distance of what dreams can reach. And yes, their coach Zlatko Dalic has some reason to gripe about the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system that was used in the World Cup for the first time last July 15.

“I don’t talk about refereeing decisions, but I will say this one thing. In a World Cup final, you do not give such a penalty,” he said, referring to Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana consulting video replays to rule that Ivan Perisic of Croatia had handled the ball to award France’s Antonie Griezmann a penalty in the 38th minute. Which he converted to make France lead, 2-1.

Croatia went on to lose after a blitzkrieg attack by France that ended the match, 4-2. Just the same, the world has found a new national team to fall in love with. Add to that the fact that though they were only second place, their star player Luka Modrić took home the Golden Ball trophy as Best Player of the Tournament. The Croatian national football team was welcomed like champions upon arrival in Zagreb, with tens of thousands of jubilant fans taking to the streets to cheer and express their love. The team paraded atop an open-topped bus like the champions that they truly were.

Hear this. When Croatia was admitted to Fifa, it ranked 125th in the world. Following an eye-popping performance in 1998 when it finished third in that year’s World Cup and produced the tournament’s best scorer, Davor Suker. Croatia now ranks 20th in the football world and is the most volatile team in Fifa rankings history.

Croatian football was popularized by Franjo Bucar back in the 19th century. The first Croatian football club was called Backa, founded in 1901 in Hungary. The Croatian Football Federation or HNS is the football governing body in the country of 4.2 million people and was formed in 1912 in Zagreb.

Did you know that since Croatia became eligible to play in international tournaments, it has failed to qualify to World Cup and Euro tournaments just once? And that Croatia has lost only one home game in the past 20 years?

History is usually unkind to second placers by forgetting them, heaping all the praise and attention to those who bring home the trophy. But Croatia will perhaps be the second placers most difficult to forget. In fact they will long be remembered. Until they bear that 36.8-centimeter-high, 6.1-kilogram trophy made of 18 carat gold with a malachite base on their shoulders some day soon.

Dream on Croatia. Vive le France!