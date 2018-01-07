A fruitful 2018 ahead

AS a tradition and culture, people around the world welcome the New Year with sparklers and a big bang. This common practice that literally creates colorful lights and thunderous sounds provide extreme excitement to spectators.

We in the Philippines have our own version of a noise barrage on New Year’s Eve. Locally made pyrotechnics and firecrackers come in different shapes and sizes.

However, Executive Order 28 of President Duterte’s regulated and restricted fireworks displays sought to limit the authorized kind of pyrotechnics to prevent or minimize the number of victims of firecracker injuries. Respectively, each town or city has an identified common area to ignite and launch blasting pyrotechnics, so that authorities could closely monitor the celebration.

But, despite these preventive measures, a number of locals unwittingly or deliberately ignore such rules and ended up with a bloody observance in welcoming the New Year. Hospitals were especially prepared for such emergencies.

Likewise, the police and fire departments were alerted in cases of devastating blast that could set infrastructures ablaze.

The nationwide directive, however, made the booming pyrotechnics limited to locally manufactured and tolerable ones. These are the reasons alternate devices in creating noise, such as plastic horns or torotot for kids were recommended.

On New Year’s Eve, the festive “Media Noche” is celebrated with lavish food preparations as a custom that is greatly influenced by Chinese culture.

Noodles—be it pancit canton, pancit bihon, or spaghetti—are commonly served to signify long life. For us Ilocanos, chunky delicacies like glutinous rice cakes or patupat are included, symbolizing a steady bonding of the family and that good fortune stays throughout the coming year.

It is believed that serving 12 round fruits on the dining table signifies abundance for the next 12 months of the year.

Before 12 midnight, or shortly before the clock strikes 12 o’clock, doors are kept open to allow good luck to come in. It is also believed that putting money in one’s pocket will keep sustainable income the rest of the year.

It’s up for one wether to believe these traditional practices of welcoming the New Year. The modern world and the cyber age—especially the millennials and the techie generation—are into gadgets and online apps where they can greet their friends “Happy New Year” anywhere in the world via the prevailing social-media networks.

Our family, however, like many others, welcome the New Year by bonding together. We ensure that family members see each other like a family reunion. Kids or grandchildren are delighted to see and greet their 90-year-old grandmother with hugs and kisses. Likewise, Lola Jovita is extremely happy to see her children and grandchildren.

The most symbolic pictures of abundance and bounty that remain in our ancestral farm are high-yielding fruit trees like the famous Perante Orange, a legacy by our late grandfather Leonardo Perante who bred the sweet orange named after him.

For a student like me who goes to school at the University of the Philippines in Baguio, the monumental milestone achieved by the national government last year was the implementation of the free tertiary education for all state colleges and universities nationwide.

I resolve to study harder and wish for good health and a fruitful Year of the Dog ahead.