A fruitful 2018 ahead

By
-
In Photo: Amazed by the fruitful performance of a bilimbi tree (otherwise known as kamias), young Nonie climbs a prolific one during a visit to their ancestral farm in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya last New Year’s Eve.

AS a tradition and culture, people around the world welcome the New Year with sparklers and a big bang. This common practice that literally creates colorful lights and thunderous sounds provide extreme excitement to spectators.

The author looks amazed by the fruiting performance of a “Thousand Bananas” variety at her family’s ancestral farm in Bayombong, Nueva Viscaya last New Year’s Eve.

We in the Philippines have our own version of a noise barrage on New Year’s Eve. Locally made pyrotechnics and firecrackers come in different shapes and sizes.

However, Executive Order 28 of President Duterte’s regulated and restricted fireworks displays sought to limit the authorized kind of pyrotechnics to prevent or minimize the number of victims of firecracker injuries. Respectively, each town or city has an identified common area to ignite and launch blasting pyrotechnics, so that authorities could closely monitor the celebration.

But, despite these preventive measures, a number of locals unwittingly or deliberately ignore such rules and ended up with a bloody observance in welcoming the New Year. Hospitals were especially prepared for such emergencies.

As part of the “Media Noche” food preparation,
Suzanne June and her younger brother Nonie drops by a patupat stall in Bannawag Norte, Santiago City, to buy pouches of the chunky sweet.

Likewise, the police and fire departments were alerted in cases of devastating blast that could set infrastructures ablaze.

The nationwide directive, however, made the booming pyrotechnics limited to locally manufactured and tolerable ones. These are the reasons alternate devices in creating noise, such as plastic horns or torotot for kids were recommended.

On New Year’s Eve, the festive “Media Noche” is  celebrated with lavish food preparations as a custom that is greatly influenced by Chinese culture.

As a tradition in welcoming the year 2018, Suzanne June and her brother Nonie join the bandwagon in their own version of pyrotechnics. Many believe that luck comes with a bang.

Noodles—be it pancit canton, pancit bihon, or spaghetti—are commonly served to signify long life. For us Ilocanos, chunky delicacies like glutinous rice cakes or patupat are included, symbolizing a steady bonding of the family and that good fortune stays throughout the coming year.

It is believed that serving 12 round fruits on the dining table signifies abundance for the next 12 months of the year.

Before 12 midnight, or shortly before the clock strikes 12 o’clock, doors are kept open to allow good luck to come in. It is also believed that putting money in one’s pocket will keep sustainable income the rest of the year.

A mobile vendor sells zooming horn pipes onboard his tricycle at the Santiago City Central Terminal. Many children prefer blowing horns to create noise in welcoming the New Year.

It’s up for one wether to believe these traditional practices of welcoming the New Year. The modern world and the cyber age—especially the millennials and the techie generation—are into gadgets and online apps where they can greet their friends “Happy New Year” anywhere in the world via the prevailing social-media networks.

Our family, however, like many others, welcome the New Year by bonding together. We ensure that family members see each other like a family reunion. Kids or grandchildren are delighted to see and greet their 90-year-old grandmother with hugs and kisses. Likewise, Lola Jovita is extremely happy to see her children and grandchildren.

A sparkling fountain in a backyard in Santiago City ignites a display of flying colors shortly before the clock struck 12 midnight, ushering in the new year. It is a tradition worldwide to welcome the New Year with a fireworks display.

The most symbolic pictures of abundance and bounty that remain in our ancestral farm are high-yielding fruit trees like the famous Perante Orange, a legacy by our late grandfather Leonardo Perante who bred the sweet orange named after him.

For a student like me who goes to school at the University of the Philippines in Baguio, the monumental milestone achieved by the national government last year was the implementation of the free tertiary education for all state colleges and universities nationwide.

I resolve to study harder and wish for good health and a fruitful Year of the Dog ahead.

 

Image Credits: Leonardo Perante II

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR