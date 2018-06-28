A City Full of Different Flavors: Discovering Osaka with Karaksa Hotels

Anyone who is always on the quest for a taste bud adventure would consider Osaka as one of his dream cities. Japan’s third largest city, Osaka is bursting with flavor: every street is packed with restaurants, coffee shops and drinking establishments where you can tick off a lot from your food bucket list, and even add more. No wonder, people call this city “the kitchen of the world.”

Stroll through its busy streets and you’ll be surprised by the food options you can try, unique items you’ll purchase, and the very welcoming locals you can have a friendly chat with. Come by night and the streets will be cloaked with neon signs and full-house entertainment. Osaka’s got a long list of other tourist destinations that you can easily access: castles, museums, theme parks, garden—with some you can even reach by walking. This city is where you want to be!

Shop ‘til you drop at the shopping haven, Shinsaibashi

Osaka is not just about the food. For instance, you can head to Shinsaibashi Shopping Arcade—a shopaholic’s paradise. From high-end brands like Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton to well-loved high-street shops and independent boutiques, it’s a district where every street corner is a feast for the eyes.

A more youthful version is the America Mura (American Village), where the youth fashion and culture is very much alive. It’s where you can find fashionable thrift shops, hip coffee shops, aesthetic galleries and weekend flea markets. For gadget lovers, on the other hand, the electronics district, Den Den Town is a bargain heaven. Make sure your wallet is ready!

Admire the beauty of Osaka through its sightseeing spots

Another way to take in the beautiful culture of the city is to visit its tourist-friendly attractions where you can have a great view of the different parts of the city. There’s the highly scenic Abeno Harukas, Japan’s tallest skyscraper; Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, home of beautiful cherry blossom trees; Tsutenkaku Tower, a nostalgic symbol of Osaka—to name a few.

One of Osaka’s most famous spots, Umeda Sky Building, is one not to miss. This stunning architecture consists of two towers connected to each other, and it’s best-known for its huge rooftop observatory where you can have a 360° panoramic view of the city. It’s the best place to take your city skyline photos!

Discover the old Japan through the old temples and castles

While most streets in Osaka may seem busy and modern, there are some parts of the city for those looking for peace and quiet. A great example would be the old temples and castles dating from ancient times that still remain intact up to this day. Most of them are open to the public, like the Shitennō-ji and Isshinji.

Fans of Japanese history may find themselves exploring the Osaka Castle, a castle originally built by former warlord Hideyoshi Toyotomi during the 16th century to become a symbol of a new, unified Japan under his rule. Visit the museum inside to know more about the castle’s history and stroll through the picturesque Nishinomaru Garden outside. Come here during April and watch the beautiful cherry blossoms in full bloom; it’s like a desktop wallpaper that has come to life!

Eat your heart out at Dotonbori

You haven’t really experienced Osaka until you’ve been to Dōtonbori. Suffice to say, it’s the heart (and stomach) of the city, where foodies around the country—and even the world—converge. Aside from its bright LED lights and lively nightlife, this area will thrill and delight your taste buds with the endless number of food establishments, from small food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants. It’s like the Disneyland for foodies!

For starters, try the famous Japanese crabs from Kani Doraku. Make sure to order a huge amount of this delicious and classic staple! If you’re looking for a flavorful ramen, head to Ichiran, which serves the “best ramen in the world,” according to Forbes. Right at the end of the shopping arcade is the Tonbori River Walk, a perfect place to take a stroll while taking in the lively atmosphere. It’s where you can try cheap and authentic takoyaki or savor the goodness of okonomiyaki with a great view of the Dōtonbori canal.

Have a comfy stay at Karaksa Hotel

Given all of these splurge-worthy delights, booking a cheap flight and accommodation is a must. However, accommodations are limited in Osaka, especially if you’re looking for a cheap hotel with decent amenities. Lucky for us, it’s not really hard to find one—or two! Karaksa Hotel, a budget-friendly leisure hotel, has two branches in Osaka located at the city’s most popular districts: Shinsaibashi and Namba. They’re right smack in the middle of tourist spots and near train stations, excellent choices of accommodation to maximize your Osaka experience.

By evening, come home to the homey comforts of Karaksa Hotel, and enjoy its fully-airconditioned rooms with complete basic necessities. Each room is equipped with latest flat screen TV, desk and chair, mini refrigerator, and toilet with complete bath essentials. You’ll feel refreshed after a warm bath with their high-end hotel quality pajamas and bed linens! Treat the place as your home with its cozy facilities including a smoking space, prayer room for thie Muslim guests, a buffet restaurant, and even a laundry area. There’s a leisure space for your entertainment needs, with vending machines filled with snacks, toys and souvenirs. It’s also a place for when you just want to relax, or have a nice chat with other hotel guests.

Karaksa Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi I is located at 1-6-9 Bakuroumachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, a 5-minute walk from Sakaisuji-Hommachi Station/Nagahoribashi Station. The newest branch, Karaksa Hotel Osaka Namba, which opened last November 2017, is conveniently located at 2 Chome-9-13 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka City.

Osaka is a city full of hidden pockets waiting to be explored, so it’s important to consider your hotel’s location to maximize your itinerary. Karaksa Hotel branches are conveniently located near the city’s popular destinations and a few walks away from the train stations. Getting around Osaka is much more convenient if you stay at this leisure hotel, complete with basic amenities and comfortable accommodation. It’s also slightly cheaper compared to other hotels of the same kind in the city, but it offers a prime location and a top-star hotel experience that fits your budget. That means more money for food!

