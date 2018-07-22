THE Philippines has one of the highest rates of cleft deformities with approximately two children for every thousand live births born with cleft, Operation Smile reported.

“Most of the world’s average is around anywhere from 0.7 to 1.3,” Frederick John Brindopke, project lead for research, said.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are birth deformities that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth features do not fully form during the third to eighth week of pregnancy.

According to the organization, 3,000 children are born with cleft in the country every year and there are approximately 6,000 surgeries needed to be carried out with every batch of incoming cleft patients.

“Operation Smile is currently conducting medical research to determine causes and find cures for cleft deformities. This project, the International Family Study [IFS], is a global research study aimed at discovering the risk factors of cleft lip and palate through genetic analysis and maternal and paternal questionnaires on environmental exposures and lifestyle habits,” the organization said.

Causes of cleft

The research team identified consanguinity or blood relation between parents as a common trend among families with clefts in the country.

“We ask the parents if they are related and we see the highest rate of that in the Philippines,” Brindopke said. “Genetically, the [more closely] related you are, the more likely there are to be certain birth defects because you’re passing a lot of the similar genes and there’s not much variation.”

Brindopke added that the geographic location of islands is a factor to consider for consanguinity. Small islands may have been inhabited by the same people over the years who are likely to have similar lineage, he said.

There are currently 82 genes known to be associated with cleft. Family history of cleft deformities increases the chances of offsprings to have cleft lip, cleft palate, or both.

History of cleft on the father’s side of the family has twice the risk and impact on the offspring compared to history of cleft on the mother’s side, the organization reported.

Considering the environmental aspect, Operation Smile said that smoking is universally scientifically accepted to be a risk factor associated with clefting. Pregnant women who smoke during their pregnancy increase the chances that their child will have cleft deformities by 3 percent to 7 percent.

Additionally, binge drinking alcohol during pregnancy is known to cause fetal alcohol syndrome which has effects similar to cleft lip and palate.

Operation Smile has a collection of over 6,500 families saliva samples from eight countries, totaling almost 14,500 individual saliva samples. Their data indicate the following significant risk factors for clefts:

Advanced maternal age

Pregestational hypertension

Gestational seizures

Paternal tobacco smoking

Paternal lower education

Maternal rural residency

Maternal indoor tobacco exposure

Maternal cooking with wood

Maternal use of river/lake or well-water

Maternal agricultural and industrial chemicals exposure

Brindopke clarified that phenytoin, an anti-seizure medication, poses the risk for cleft deformities and not the gestational seizures themselves.

“When mothers took this during pregnancy, they were at 10 times higher risk of having a child with a cleft because of how this medication affects human development,” he said.

The medical study was led by IFS partners University of Southern California and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as part of an Operation Smile initiative to address causation of cleft deformities and contribute to the global prevention of clefts.

“As long as we continue to treat rather than prevent, we allow hundreds of thousands of children to continue being born with clefts each year,” the organization said.

Creating more smiles

The move to help people, especially children, with cleft lips and cleft palates began here in the Philippines when Dr. William (Bill) P. Magee and his wife Kathleen came with a group of medical volunteers.

Due to lack of resources, the team was only able to treat 40 children out of the 300 families in Naga City that came to be treated, on November 1982.

A mother came with a bunch of bananas as a gift to Bill for helping her child. This was what Bill felt as the start of a responsibility to children.

Bill and his team returned the following year with the new banner named Operation Smile. They were able to gather 18 volunteers comprised of doctors, nurses and technicians for their mission that treated over 100 patients.

Throughout 36 years, Operation Smile continued to grow with volunteers and their medical reach throughout the globe spread to six different continents.

Over 350,000 patients have been treated around the world, and 10 percent or 35,000 of them are patients from the Philippines.

A total of 12,000 to 13,000 volunteers worldwide are currently working along with them, including pediatricians, dentists, surgeons and researchers.

“We have people wanting to volunteer in their spare time. We go through a credentialing process to make sure they got the skill sets that we need. We make business with hospitals to make sure that the setup is ideal,” Bill said.

He also said skill sets needed from a volunteer include understanding of medicine, psychology, and speech pathology.

At the start of the operations, the majority of the volunteers who do surgery here in the Philippines came from different countries around the world. Now, 80 percent of those surgeries are done by the locals.

“It’s not just about one process. It is a process about educating people,” Bill said.

Helping these kids and giving them a brighter future is what drives Bill. He said the moment a person shows their talent, time, treasures and resources to help another person, is an act of showing love and in return receives love and becomes happy.

“I say that reason leads to conclusion but it’s emotion that leads to action. I think all of us have a need to love and be loved. We don’t talk about it much, we sing about it in songs, write in poetry. But in our everyday lives, it’s uncomfortable when we say ‘I need love, I need to give love’ but it’s the truth,” he added.