$976-million power investment

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers the keynote address at the inauguration of Pagbilao Energy Corp.’s (PEC) 420-megawatt Pagbilao Unit 3 Power Project in Quezon Province.

The President cited PEC (a joint venture between Aboitiz Power and Japanese firm TeaM Energy Corp.) for the multibillion-peso investment, which he said “bolsters efforts in advancing the country’s development.”

Joining the President onstage are (from left) Jera Chief Power Development Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Toshiro Kudama, Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go, Aboitiz Power Chairman Erramon I. Aboitiz and Marubeni Corp. Senior Executive Officer Yasuo Hirota.