97.9 Home Radio 24 years strong

MORE than a year since shifting back to the adult-contemporary/easy-listening format, mainly due to popular dwemand, 97.9 Home Radio kicked off its 24th anniversary special on October 1 in Pasig City.

After its successful launch in October 1994, the station now caters not just to the music tastes of Filipinos in Metro Manila, but also with its ever-growing listener base nationwide.

Currently, Home Radio has eight stations, including Mega Manila and in the key cities of Cebu, General Santos, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Naga, Legazpi and Iloilo.

“Home Radio has had a long journey. Marami na tayong phases na pinagdaanan. We’ve been easy listening, naging masa, then naging millennials, and eventually went back to easy listening,” said President Randy Cabangon.

“I’m ecstatic that we’re back to the format that is now our signature sound,” Cabangon said, while he recalled that the adult contemporary format helped the station gain popularity among listeners since it was established almost two-and-a-half decades ago.

Currently, Home Radio is among the Top 12 radio stations in Metro Manila based on the latest ranking by Kantar Media.

In April 2018 the station was recognized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas for its public service segment: “Think Before You Post,” which aimed to combat cyber-bullying and the proliferation of fake news.

Supporting OPM

IN celebration of its 24thyear, several rising OPM stars also came to perform live on Home Radio’s very first on-air mini concert.

All the way from The X Factor UK, Elysa V took the microphone and left everyone stunned as she showed off her skills and sang Shanti Dope’s “Nadarang.”

Fatima Laguerras, Chloe Redondo and Mikko Estrada—three of the strongest contenders from “The Voice Teens: Philippines”—also shone brightest as they sang their rendition of Sarah Geronimo’s “Kilometro.”

Acoustic star Sabrina was also present in the celebration as she serenaded everyone with her guitar playing and calming voice.

The AM/FM band was also part of the roster of performers, along with CINCO, Raymond Mabute, Michael Diamse and Jace Roque.

“I would like to congratulate the new singers. They reminded me [at a time] when I was young,” ALC Group of Companies Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon said in a light moment.

The chairman also expressed his gratitude to the young artists, and added that Home Radio’s doors will always be open to support OPM.

Home Radio concluded its celebration with some “feel good” music, which featured the mixes of DJ Sonny Santos.

‘Feels Good To Be Home’

CURRENTLY, Home Radio has four offerings: Have an early head start with Braggy and Alex with Morning Melodies—the only talk show of the station, which goes on air from 7 to 9 a.m. on weekdays. Emotions in Motion plays the best of the 1980s and 1990s’ love songs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on weekdays.

The station’s drive-time show “Totally 80s” is sure to fire things up, as it features upbeat music from that well-loved decade of great music. Lastly, “Sunday All-Day Classics” features the best of the 1970s and 1980s, which broadcasts from 6 a.m. to 12 o’ clock midnight.