9 Disturbing facts food labels will not reveal

LET’S dive into the facts that will help you make more intelligent food choices. Remember: It’s our choices that will determine our destiny from health to wealth.

1 Many foods, such as breakfast cereals (yes, even the so-called “healthy” ones), contain a chemical substance called BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene), which is believed to cause cancer and liver damage. If this doesn’t scare you, let’s put things in perspective. BHT is also used for industrial purposes, such as in the manufacturing of rubber products and as an ingredient in jet fuel.

2 You were probably adding some milk to those cereals, right? You might want to rethink that, as well. In a single bowl, you might find milk from hundreds of different cows. These cows have been injected with hormones and fed with a manufactured blend of genetically modified grains and other artificial inventions. Did you ever wonder why all milk of the same type taste the same? Before packaging it has been standardized, pasteurized and homogenized beyond recognition. These days, there is no way of knowing by taste where the cows come from and what they have been eating.

3 Are you a follower of the organic food movement? Then you should be more careful, because you are at greater risk of contracting deadly bacteria, such as salmonella or E. coli. Many organic farmers only use natural animal manure as a fertilizer and are reluctant to apply any human food-processing methods, such as pasteurization.

By pasteurizing food, the set goal is to destroy certain diseases and dangerous bacteria and to extend the shelf life of products.

4 Before your next meal or drink, beware of the color of the product you are about to consume. If it’s red or pink, it may have received its color from crushed insects. The South and Central American cochineal insect feeds off the red flowers of the prickly pear cactus, which gives them a highly concentrated red color. The insects are basically harvested, killed and dried before being used in a wide range of edible products.

5 Speaking of colorants, have you ever thought about the color of salmon? You should, because in fact, only wild salmon has a naturally pink color that comes from eating krill. Farm-raised fish have to settle for consuming color-filled pellets to get that beautiful salmon pink hue.

6 Many meat products contain Sodium nitrate, which can actually cause fatal conditions, such as cancer, brain tumors and leukemia. So when you spot this ingredient, keep in mind that it involves more than just some extra salt.

7 Do you enjoy a beautiful, fresh peach as a healthy snack once in a while? Then you should keep in mind that the more healthy and fresh it looks, the more chemicals it may contain. Peaches are difficult fruits to grow, store and transport, as they are prone to bruising, damaging and getting attacked by insects. Therefore, peaches bought in conventional supermarkets may be layered with up to nine different pesticides.

8 Growth hormones, when breeding chickens, are not all natural. About six weeks is a common life period for broilers, as they are selectively bred for an extremely speedy growth. Organic or free-range chickens are normally between 12 to 16 weeks old at the slaughter time.

9 Fluoride may lower your intelligence. Studies have indicated that this substance, which can be found in toothpaste, as well as tap water, can lower the IQ in humans—especially for children and young people with developing brains. This substance travels through the gums of the mouth and reaches the brain, where it can cause quite some damage.