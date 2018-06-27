‘7% Q2 growth possible on strong infra spend’

THE Philippine economy may have posted growth of above 7 percent on the back of the government’s strong infrastructure spending in the second quarter, according to a local think tank.

In its latest Market Call report, First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Markets said other growth drivers are manufacturing output and tax revenues.

Infrastructure spending nearly doubled in April, while manufacturing output and tax revenues posted 30-percent growth during the period.

“The six consecutive months of above 20-percent growth in infrastructure spending and major PPP [public-private partnership] projects gaining momentum show that the national government’s “Build, Build, Build” program is gaining traction,” the think tank said.

“This, together with strength in manufacturing [fourth consecutive month of above 16-percent gains], should overcome any weakness in exports in the second quarter and beyond,” it added.

Infrastructure spending increased to P65.6 billion in April this year, a 95.9-percent growth from P33.5 billion in April last year.

This caused national government expenditures to post a 43-percent growth, the fastest in almost four years and was the fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth in 2018.

The think tank added that strong spending in April led to P1 trillion worth of disbursements in the first four months of the year.

“The construction of roads and police stations, as well as the rehabilitation of schools accounted for the strong outlay on infrastructure,” the think tank said.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the manufacturing sector’s Volume of Production Index (VoPI) grew 31.1 percent in April, which was 0.1 percent higher than the growth in April 2017.

The Neda earlier said the growth in production of food and export-oriented products, such as processed food, chemicals, fabricated metals, leather, petroleum,

nonmetallic minerals, electrical and non-electrical machinery, among others, con-tributed to the higher VoPI.

The Neda also said the higher government spending on infrastructure in the months leading to April helped sustain growth in construction- related manufactures.

It added that construction-related manufactures continued its upward trend given higher demand for nonmetallic mineral products, particularly cement.

The Neda earlier said this can also be attributed to the passage of the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018.