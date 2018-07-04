7% growth seen with robust infrastructure spending

THE Department of Finance (DOF) is confident about the economy expanding by 7 percent over the medium term on the back of the government’s infrastructure buildup or “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program, with P8 trillion to P9 trillion invested for the rest of the Duterte presidency.

In the first five months of 2018, the government has been ​averaging close to P56 billion a month in spending on the BBB.

The BBB will create more jobs, attract investments and, finally, disperse growth to the countryside, the DOF stressed.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, at a news briefing by the government’s BBB team in Tarlac City on Wednesday, cited estimates of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) that around 100,000 new jobs were generated in the first five months of the year through the BBB.

He said that national government spending on infrastructure reached P281 billion in the first five months of 2018 alone, representing an increase of 42 percent over the same period last year, on top of private-sector construction and public-sector projects financed through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

“The mammoth investment will have a tremendous impact on investment growth and job generation. It will stimulate the economic expansion and help us realize a 7 percent or better GDP [gross domestic product] growth rate per year. It will help disperse economic activity by ensuring no island or community is left behind. It will improve our competitiveness by bringing down the costs of moving goods and people across our country,” Dominguez said.

​With the P281-billion investment ​​o​n infrastructure during the first five months of the year, the government is ​averaging close to P56 billion a month in spending on the BBB, Dominguez said.

“​The BBB will drastically alter the Philippine economic landscape. It will create over a million jobs per year. It will bring our logistics backbone up to par in a region that is growing very dynamically,” he added.

He said that combined with other reforms, such as the modernization of the tax system and improvements in the ease of doing business, the Duterte administration envisions the infrastructure program to reduce poverty incidence by a third of the 2015 level of 21.6 percent to just 14 percent by 2022.

“This will be the absolute measure of success of our strategy of inclusive growth. This is the goal that has been set for us by President Duterte, and this is how we are implementing it. We fully aspire to be the fastest-growing economy in the fastest-growing region in the world. This will not be an easy task to accomplish. But we are ready to meet the challenges, driven by the optimism of our people, the confidence of our development partners and the leadership of President Duterte,” he said.

The BBB team also showcased the area wherein the New Clark City is envisioned to be built. The New Clark City is among the 75 high-impact flagship projects of the Duterte administration under its BBB program. It is within the Clark special economic zone spanning from Angeles City ​in Pampanga and the towns of Capas and Bamban in Tarlac.

Construction is set to start this year on three main structures inside the City, namely: the P1.78-billion Clark Green City Government Center; the P850-million Clark Commercial Center; and the P3.33- billion Clark Mixed-Income Housing, according to data from the International Finance Group (IFG) of the DOF.

Dominguez pointed out that the New Clark City will soon be connected to Metro Manila by the second stage of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) North Line, and will be linked to the Subic Freeport by another high-speed rail line.

“We are seeing here today the birth of a new metropolis. The New Clark City will bring in several hundred enterprises and billions in new investments. The excellent logistics and the prospective rail link to Subic will make this area an ideal place to build manufacturing, especially food processing and other export industries,” he added.

“All the developments you see around you are part of a plan to decongest Metro Manila by interconnecting this part of the country and investing in new growth centers,” Dominguez said.

The BBB program is funded by official development assistance loans and grants, the government’s sale of debt securities in the offshore market, financing from multilateral institutions, hybrid PPPs, and revenues generated from the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.