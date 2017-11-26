6 new ‘Faces of Biotechnology’ honored

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Biotech Program Office honored six champions of biotechnology during the holding of its Second Filipino Faces of Biotechnology Appreciation Night.

The event held on November 23 at a hotel in Quezon City recognized the champions of biotechnology in the Philippines to celebrate their exceptional contributions on biotech research and advocacy as scientists, policy-makers and communicators.

Those honored were National Academy of Science and Technology President Dr. William Padolina for leading institutions and furthering more meaningful development agenda for biotechnology; former senator Edgardo J. Angara for championing science, technology and innovation for agricultural development in the Senate; Agriculture Undersecretary Segfredo K. Serrano for steering biotechnology policies and program in agriculture;

Academician Dr. Evelyn Mae Mendoza for pioneering genetically modified organism research and advancing biotechnology education; Acting Executive Director Dr. Reynaldo Ebora of Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of Department of Science and Technology for leading institutions for biotechnology research and development; and former legislator and current journalist Angelo Palmones for advocating science and communicating biotechnology for food security and industry development.

The recognition was part of the 13th annual National Biotechnology Week (NBW) with the theme “Bioteknolohiya para sa Kalikasan, Kalusugan, Kagandahan, Kabuhayan, at Kaunlaran: Lamang ang Masa at Magsasaka sa Limang ‘K’ ng Bioteknolohiya”. The NBW highlighted the beneficial applications of biotechnology in food and agriculture, health, environment and industry.