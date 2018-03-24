6 more centenarians receive P100,000 cash gift from Manila

SIX Manileños who reached their 100th birthday were recently honored and gifted with P100,000 each by Mayor Joseph E. Estrada at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The mayor said the cash handouts from the city government were a token of appreciation for the centenarians’ contributions to society during the prime of their lives.

“You have sacrificed much so that the present generation now enjoys the fruits of your labors,” Estrada said, while wishing them happiness on their natal day.

The recipients were Leonila de la Fuente Acacio and Asuncion Angque Angeles, both from District 4; Leandra de Paz Valles, District 5; and Celedonia Eugenio, Bonifacio Santos and Araceli Garcia Manuel, District 6.

Apart from monetary assistance, the mayor also distributed 18 wheelchairs and announced other assistance packages provided by the city to all the city’s elderly, such as free maintenance medicines and medical services, and other laboratory tests in all state-owned and operated hospitals and health-care facilities.

Estrada said senior citizens can avail themselves of free maintenance for hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, high cholesterol, cough, colds, influenza and other illnesses.

Senior citizens could get prescription for their disease after consultation and diagnosis from doctors and medical personnel in the 59 community health centers locally.

The pro bono medicine includes Losartan, Amlodipine and Metoprolol for hypertension, Simvastatin and Gliclazide for high cholesterol and Metformin for diabetes.

For one month, a sick and poor elderly could receive P3,000 worth of maintenance medicine and other services, such as free regular physical examination, cardiac-stress test and endoscopy, among others.

Manila Health Department head Dr. Benjamin Yson revealed the local government allotted P70 million for free maintenance medicines for the senior-citizen residents.

Meanwhile, Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) assistant head Hermie Salonga noted a total of 145,830 residents aged 60 years and older have been registered with his office as of December last year.

Osca records showed that around 56 centenarians already received their P100,000 cash gifts from City Hall. Other perks are a P500 birthday cash and an annual P6,000 social pension from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Capital Region, in coordination with the city government.

Seniors can also avail themselves of free movies from all cinema houses in the city every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

“Sad to think, but we all know where we are going. That’s why we also give a P5,000 ‘burial assistance,’” Estrada told to 600 seniors who attended the post-Valentine event on March 9.

Reaching out to more elderly in the city, the mayor encouraged all senior citizens to enlist themselves with Osca in order to receive the free assistance packages entitled to them.

“In order to avoid complaints that you don’t receive your benefits, I beg you to ensure that you’re included in the list of senior citizens in Manila. Please check if you are a registered senior citizen of Manila,” he said.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to impart to all of you that ‘children and elderly are taken good care of in Manila.’ On this occasion, we, the senior citizens, are in the good hands of our city government,” he added.

In the coming weeks, about 8 centenarians will receive their P100,000 cash gifts from the mayor.