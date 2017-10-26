55,000 attend Cardinal Vidal’s burial

CEBU CITY­—About 55,000 faithful paid their last respects to the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, who was buried in a traditional Roman Catholic ceremony Thursday morning in a mausoleum inside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Three living cardinals—Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, and Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Cardinal Quevedo—24 bishops, including Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, who presided over the requiem Mass, and more than 500 priests and nuns marched to the Cathedral to bid final farewell to Vidal, who was Cebu’s archbishop for 29 years.

Outside the church, more than 55,000 people from around the province of Cebu and other provinces, braved the scorching heat of the sun to pay their last respects to Vidal. The estimate was made by Cebu City Police Office Director Joel Doria.

“Rest now, faithful servant. You are truly a child of God,” Msgr. Dennis Villarojo, who served as Vidal’s secretary for 13 years, said in his homily, in front of Vidal’s coffin laid on the carpet-covered floor.

Villarojo described Vidal as a “man of peace,” someone who never got involved in any argument or quarrel and who remained neutral during times when politicians sought his guidance on issues.

“Instead of making public announcements, he made personal visits. He has the gift of making peace,” Villarojo said, adding he has never heard Vidal cursing or letting go of raising his temper.

In condoling with Cebuanos, Cardinal Tagle thanked those who shared their stories about how the late Cardinal Vidal touched their lives in one way or another.

“Your stories are a celebration of the completion of life of this good and great servant of the Church,” he said.

The Mass culminated with the three Cardinals saying their prayers and blessing the remains of Vidal. The silence inside the church was broken by the huge applause of those who were inside. Others broke into tears while waving goodbye to the late cardinal.

Vidal’s coffin was then brought outside the church, where a century-old carroza and throngs of faithful awaited the funeral procession.

The Archdiocese of Cebu and the Cebu City Government decided to extend the route of the procession due to the huge turnout of people. Along the procession route, thousands were waiting to bid their final farewell.

Vidal’s coffin was then lowered into a grave beside that his predecessor, Julio Cardinal Rosales, inside the mausoleum that Rosales ordered built in 1983. Only the three cardinals, Bishop Palma, Vidal’s family and household members, were allowed inside the mausoleum located within the cathedral compound.

It was Vidal’s wish to stay in Cebu after his retirement and to be buried in Cebu. He was a native of Marinduque.

On October 11, Vidal was rushed to the Perpetual Succour Hospital due to fever and shortness of breath. He collapsed and fell into a coma a few hours later. Vidal died on October 18 due to septic shock.