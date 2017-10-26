50 Ways Happy, Successful People March to Their Own Beat

Part Three

HERE’S a list that you may find helpful in attaining happiness and success.

19 Consume 30 grams of protein within the first 30 minutes of waking up.

Donald Layman, professor emeritus of nutrition at the University of Illinois, recommends consuming at least 30 grams of protein for breakfast. Similarly, Tim Ferriss, in his book The 4-Hour Body, also recommends 30 grams of protein 30 minutes after waking up.

According to Tim, his father did this and lost 19 pounds in one month.

Protein-rich foods keep you full longer than other foods because they take longer to leave the stomach. Also, protein keeps blood-sugar levels steady, which prevents spikes in hunger.

Eating protein first decreases your white carbohydrate cravings. These are the types of carbs that get you fat. Think bagels, toast and doughnuts.

Tim makes four recommendations for getting adequate protein in the morning:

Eat at least 40 percent of your breakfast calories as protein

Do it with two or three whole eggs (each egg has about 6g protein)

If you don’t like eggs, use something like turkey bacon, organic pork bacon or sausage, or cottage cheese

Or, you could always do a protein shake with water.

For people who avoid dairy, meat and eggs, there are several plant-based proteins. Legumes, greens, nuts and seeds all are rich in protein.

20 Listen to audiobooks and podcasts on 1.5 or 2x speed, your brain will change faster.

Listening to audiobooks at normal speed is so three years ago. There is a going trend — particularly in Silicon Valley — to listen to audiobooks at 150 percent or 200 percent called “speed listening.”

In 2010 the tech blog GigaOm suggested “speed-listening to podcasts” as an overall time-saving technique. Software called FasterAudio promises to “cut your audio learning time in half.”

If you want to get hard core, a particularly useful tool is Overcast — a podcast-playback app with a feature called Smart Speed. Smart Speed isn’t about simply playing audio content at 150 percent or 200 percent of the standard rate; but actually attempts algorithmically to remove fluff (e.g., dead air, pauses between sentences, intros and outros) that bulks up the play time of audio content.

Use this technique and you’ll be consuming as much information as you once consumed caffeine.

21 Decide where you’ll be in five years and get there in two.

“How can you achieve your 10-year plan in the next six months?” — Peter Thiel

There is always a faster way than you originally conceive. Actually, goal setting can slow your progress and diminish your potential if you rely too heavily upon it.

In an interview with Success Magazine, Tim Ferriss said that he doesn’t have five or 10-year goals. Instead, he works on “experiments” or projects for a six-to-12 week period of time. If they do extremely well, the possible doors that could open are endless. Tim would rather play to the best possibilities than get stuck on one track. He says this approach allows him to go drastically farther than he could ever plan for.

22 Remove all non-essentials from your life (start with your closet).

“You cannot overestimate the unimportance of practically everything.” — Greg McKeown

Most of the possessions you own, you don’t use. Most of the clothes in your closet, you don’t wear. Get rid of them. They are sucking energy from your life. Also, they are dormant value waiting to be exchanged for dollars.

Getting rid of underutilized resources is like injecting motivation and clarity into your bloodstream. While all of that untapped energy gets removed, a new wave of positive energy comes into your life. You can use that energy in more useful and productive ways.

23 Consume a tablespoon of coconut oil once per day.

Coconut oil is one of the healthiest foods on the planet.

Here are seven reasons you should eat coconut oil every single day:

It boosts HDL (good) cholesterol and simultaneously blocks LDL (bad) cholesterol buildup.

It has special fats that help you burn more fat, have more energy and maintain healthy weight.

It fights aging and keeps you looking and feeling young.

It reduces fever and acts as an anti-inflammatory.

It is an antibacterial and thus wards off possible illnesses.

It improves memory and cognitive functioning (even for people with Alzheimer’s).

It can boost testosterone for men and balance healthy hormones level for both men and women.

Coconut oil is a healthy alternative to caffeine. Eating a small amount will give you a shot of energy without the side effects.

24 Buy a juicer and juice a few times per week.

Juicing is an incredible way to get loads of vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. These nutrients can:

Help protect against cardiovascular disease, cancer and various inflammatory diseases.

Guard against oxidative cellular damage from everyday cellular maintenance and exposure to chemicals and pollution.

There are several approaches you can take to juicing. You can reset your body by doing a three- to 10-day juice “cleanse.” Or, you could simply incorporate juice into your regular diet. I do both from time to time.

I always feel enormously better after juicing, especially when I get lots of intense greens like kale into my system.

25 Choose to have faith in something bigger than yourself, skepticism is easy.

In the timeless book Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill explains that a fundamental principle of wealth creation is having faith, which he defines as visualization and belief in the attainment of desire.

As Hill famously said, “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.”

If you don’t believe in your dreams, the chances of them happening are slim to none. But if you can come to fully know the things you seek will occur, the universe will conspire to make it happen.

According to Hill, here’s how that works:

“Faith is the starting point of all accumulation of riches!”

“Faith is the basis of all ‘miracles’ and mysteries that cannot be analyzed by the rules of science!”

“Faith is the element that transforms the ordinary vibration of thought, created by the finite mind of man, into the spiritual equivalent.”

“Faith is the only agency through which the cosmic force of Infinite Intelligence can be harnessed and used.”

“Faith is the element, the ‘chemical’ which, when mixed with prayer, gives one direct communication with Infinite Intelligence.”

Like expressing love, in our culture, many have become uncomfortable with ideas like faith. Yet, to all of the best business minds in recent history, faith was fundamental to their success.

(To be continued)

