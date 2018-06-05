5 traders get NFA okay for rice imports

THE National Food Authority (NFA) on Tuesday said it has awarded the contracts for the importation of 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to five traders from Southeast Asia.

The NFA said a total of 19 suppliers participated in the open tender last month, but only 13 passed the eligibility and technical requirements. Of the 13 who offered bids, only five eventually passed the post-qualification evaluation of the NFA’s special bids and awards committee for the supply of the 250,000 MT of rice.

“These are Thai Hua [2511] Co. Ltd. for the supply of 75,000 MT; Capital Cereals Co. Ltd. for 43,000 MT; Asia Golden Rice Co. Ltd. for 58,500 MT; Ponglarp Co. Ltd. for 36,000 MT; and Olam International Limited for 37,500 MT,” it said in a statement on June 5.

Except for Olam International, which is based in Singapore, all the other suppliers are from Thailand, according to the NFA.

“The five companies issued with Notice of Award will be required to post a Performance Bond within seven days,” it said.

“Preparation of contracts will also be done during this period for those who will be able to comply with the requirements. Issuance of Notice to Proceed will be given only after the posting of performance bond and signing of contracts,” it added.

The NFA said bulk of the volume or 200,000 MT are scheduled to arrive in the country not later than July 31, while the remaining 50,000 MT should be delivered not later than August 31.

The total volume was divided into seven lots with corresponding discharge ports in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao to facilitate distribution to the markets and intended beneficiaries, according to the NFA.

“Designated discharge ports are: Poro Pt. in La Union, Batangas, Subic, Tabaco, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Surigao, General Santos City, Davao City and Manila,” it said.

Meanwhile, the NFA said that it has no plans yet for further rice imports at this time.

“NFA Administrator Jason Aquino said the agency will first focus on the immediate presence of NFA rice in the markets, as imports arrive, to possibly pull down and stabilize rice prices,” the grains agency said.