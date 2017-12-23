5 things you should avoid posting on social media to have a ‘Merry Techmas’

Santa Claus has the right idea—visit people once a year. —Victor Borge

We’re two days away from Christmas, that “most wonderful time of the year,” according to that song they keep playing at the malls and lead people straight to the payment counter.

Those who say that people will be doing a lot more shopping online than in stores this holiday season probably haven’t been to Divisoria or even at the malls these past few weeks. You spend around two hours just to get to the mall, another hour to find parking, and add another hour and a half or so to find a place to eat—and you haven’t even bought a single item yet!

But, hey, what would Christmas be without the mad dash of crowds and the chaos that goes along with Christmas shopping? Don’t get me wrong, I love Shopee and Lazada, but somehow it takes away the spirit—or the challenge—of hunting for gifts.

Online shopping makes it too easy, and for a lot of Filipinos, finding that one great item on sale and scrutinizing the shopping cart of others is just as fun as humming collectively to Jose Mari Chan’s “Christmas in our Hearts.”

So despite the warnings of Waze, we braved the horrendous traffic and went to the mall with my mom and dad to get them gifts and do a little bit of shopping myself.

BASEUS BY DIGITS

Gadget accessory shops are my favorites, and I discovered a new store called Baseus at the third level of TriNoma in Quezon City. Baseus, or “Based on User,” is a new tech accessory brand that is gaining popularity among consumers around the world who are looking for good quality products at a reasonable price. The shop’s bright interiors and streamlined shelves make it easy to find the accessory you need.

Among the dozens of products you can find in the store are car chargers, multifunctional cables, car mounts, flash drives, wireless chargers, powerbank cases and cable adapters. If you are an iPhone user, be sure to ask about the Backpack Power Bank Case—the world’s biggest powerbank case (from 2500 mAh to 7300 mAh) it can charge your iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 8 Plus up to 4 times. I got mine for just P990 from its original price of P1,790. Another item that caught my eye is the Flexible Certified Cable. This official MFI (Made for iPhone) product is perfect for travelers who don’t want to bring long messy cables. Its small and compact and both the USB and Lighting plugs remain hidden in sight, but the 75cm cable can be pulled out or retracted easily when needed.

For drivers who rely on Waze as much as I do, they also have several items for your car such as the Gravity Car Mount. It has a unique autolocking and unlocking cradle that can easily be used with just one hand without the need to press buttons or use an adhesive or magnet to install. They also have a mount for tablets so your kids can comfortably watch at the back seat. Another unique device they have is the Baseus Wireless Earphone Car Charger. This 2-in-1 device lets you charge your smartphone and also comes with a wireless mono-earpiece that you can hide and charge just by plugging it back into the main charger. Finally, for those who always seem to break their cables, the Confidant Anti-Break Cable may be the perfect gift. It is made up of three main components—a pair of aluminum alloy heads, 1.5 length nylon weave cord and nine layer SR antibreak neck piece on both ends to make sure it lasts.

They also have almost all types of adapters to connect your devices (Type C to HDMI, microUSB to Type C, etc.), and if you love listening to music on your smartphone, you have have to checkout their HiFi earphones/headphones which cost a fraction of the price compared to other brands.

I later found out that Baseus is also part of Digits Trading and was discovered by Charles Paw during one of their quarterly buying trips around Asia. He shared that each Baseus product goes through different steps. From observing a consumer’s daily life, creating innovative and patented designs, reasonable prices and even adjusting designs to fit each market in the world, Baseus ensures that the accessories make each consumer’s life easier.

Originally from Shenzhen, China, Baseus, has already established its presence in eight different countries such as Korea, Dubai and Australia with their innovative and affordable products. Check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialBaseusPh for updates and promotions.

ALL-YEAR OUTLET SALE

NOW if you are looking for really big discounts on branded items and don’t mind going on a bit of a road trip south of Metro Manila, you might want to head over to the Paseo Outlets of Greenfield City, Santa Rosa, Laguna (which I did last week).

Paseo Outlets is the country’s biggest retail park, and as the establishment name suggests, every store there is an outlet store for premier brands, making it a haven for discounted shopping.

Established in Santa Rosa, Laguna, in the 1990s, Greenfield City’s Paseo Outlets has become the go-to destination for everyone looking to score products from premium global brands at a lesser price compared to what’s offered in regular stores at the mall. Among the brands that can be found within the 15-hectare shopping district are Adidas, Aeropostale, Bally, Beauty Bar, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Debenhams, Giordano, Grendha, Gola, Ipanema, Levi’s, Marks & Spencer, Mizuno, Nike Factory Store and Nike Park, Mothercare, Nine West, Oakley, Pottery Barn, Samsonite, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger, Tutto Moda, UnderArmour, and Yard, just to name a few.

And once you’ve finished shopping, you can grab a bite or enjoy a feast from restaurants and cafés, such as Café Breton, Kanin Club, Ryuma Robata Grill, Two Cold (yoghurt bar), Umenoya (Japanese restaurant), and Wheely’s Cafe (all-organic and vegan) and lots more. So its never too late for some Christmas shopping even beyond the holiday season because at Paseo Outlets, everything is on sale everyday.

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER POST THIS CHRISTMAS

AS a final note, here are the things you should never post on social media during the holiday season.

The gift you didn’t like, aka #worstgiftever: They say it’s always better to give than to receive, especially if you are on the receiving end of a mirror-hairbrush combo. So even if you received a note pad instead of a Samsung Note 8, try not to show your frustration by posting it on social media. Posting petty comments about gifts you didn’t like, or who was the cheapest Secret Santa even if you don’t name them, can be very hurtful and may even lead to future conflicts.

All the gifts you bought or received #blessed: Unless you are 10 years old, you should already know the difference between being grateful and just bragging. It can be fun to talk about what you’re planning to buy or what you bought for your family, but bear in mind that not everyone has had a great year as you did, and the holidays make it even more difficult for them. Be grateful and enjoy what you have, yet be sensitive to what others lack.

Family drama: Whether it’s an argument with your significant other or any family member, avoid posting any drama on social media. No matter how tempting it is to update your status with a snide remark or some sarcastic quote about some screw-up. Christmas is for family reunions and not family squabbles. If you have problems with other family members, social media is definitely not the place to resolve family conflict. Photos of others without permission:

OK, this is a bit tricky especially with all the parties you probably will be going to. But remember that the only person you truly have permission to share a photo of is yourself. It may not be a big deal to you but it’s always a good idea to tell everyone that you will be posting their photo on social media and ask for their permission. They might have their reasons for not wanting to be seen. Oh, and another thing: Stop tagging people who are not even in the photo!

Anything you wouldn’t want your boss to see: Even if you change the audience settings of your posts and photos, remember that friends-of-friends could still see them and they could easily get a screen cap and show it to your boss or anyone else that isn’t supposed to see it. Learn to censor yourself, especially if you’ve had too much to drink—and make sure your friends won’t be posting anything stupid on your behalf either. You might want to be the next viral social media superstar, but not because of some dumb post that got you fired.

Have a Merry Christmas, everyone!

/ FINAL Thoughts: “Christmas is the season when you buy this year’s gifts with next year’s money.”—Author Unknown